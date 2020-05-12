May 12, 2020

Talk: Intolerance and Anti COVID Fight

*Anti Terrorism Forum* (ATF)

Invites you for a Talk on
*Intolerance and Anti COVID Fight*

Talk by *K Raka Sudhakar Rao*


Extremist ideology groups has emerged as one of the biggest challenges in handling of the pandemic. What would be the contours of the extremist ideology groups post-Covid? How would the governments world over address this issue.

Senior journalist and social activist K Raka Sudhakar Rao will discuss the issue. Raka Sudhakar runs nationalist Youtube channel RAKA LOKAM and is a TV panellist on various topics.

*Wednesday, May 13, 2020*

*07.00 PM*

Join Via ZOOM Meeting:


Meeting ID: 719 0151 8300
Password: 2mRGwm

♻️ *Anti Terrorism Forum*
🗓️ *May 13, 2020*
🕖 *7.00 PM*
👤 *K Raka Sudhakar Rao*
🎯 Intolerance and Anti COVID Fight
📶 ZOOM 
🆔 719 0151 8300
🅿️ 2mRGwm

*Please Participate.*
at 5:11 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)