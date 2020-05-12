May 12, 2020
Talk: Intolerance and Anti COVID Fight
*Anti Terrorism Forum* (ATF)
Invites you for a Talk on
*Intolerance and Anti COVID Fight*
Talk by *K Raka Sudhakar Rao*
Extremist ideology groups has emerged as one of the biggest challenges in handling of the pandemic. What would be the contours of the extremist ideology groups post-Covid? How would the governments world over address this issue.
Senior journalist and social activist K Raka Sudhakar Rao will discuss the issue. Raka Sudhakar runs nationalist Youtube channel RAKA LOKAM and is a TV panellist on various topics.
*Wednesday, May 13, 2020*
*07.00 PM*
Join Via ZOOM Meeting:
Meeting ID: 719 0151 8300
Password: 2mRGwm
*Please Participate.*
