Protesters outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, Nov. 2019. Photo: Vivek Prakash/AFP via Getty Images
It emerged today that China plans to implement a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that could provoke a fierce backlash from pro-democracy activists there.
Why it matters: Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system prompted massive protests last year that have resumed on a smaller scale as social-distancing measures lift.
By addressing this law in Beijing, China's leaders are bypassing Hong Kong's legislature and chief executive, Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian notes.
What they're saying: "This move affirms that Hong Kong as we knew it is gone and rule of law is now rule by law, with the CCP determining what the laws are and how they will be enforced," writes Bill Bishop in his Sinocism newsletter.
What to watch: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently said that if Hong Kong's political freedoms are not upheld, the U.S. will consider revoking the special status that allows the city to thrive as an international financial hub.
May 22, 2020
The end of Hong Kong as we know it?
at 10:39 AM
