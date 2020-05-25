USHA VANDANAM' Salutation to the DAWN

॥ उषावंदन ॥
Usha Vandana
Kalidasa (2500 BC Sanskrit)
Salutation of the dawn
〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️
Listen to the Exhortation of the Dawn!
Look to this Day!
For it is Life, the very Life of Life.
In its brief course lie all the
Verities and Realities of your Existence;
The Bliss of Growth,
The Glory of Action,
The Splendor of Beauty;
For Yesterday is but a Dream,
And Tomorrow is only a Vision;
But Today well lived makes every
Yesterday a Dream of Happiness, and every
Tomorrow a Vision of Hope.
Look well therefore to this Day!
Such is the Salutation of the Dawn.
అద్య భావయ సుదినమ్!
జీవభూతః కాల ఏషః । ప్రాణస్య ప్రాణః ।
అస్మిన్ స్వల్పకాలే
సత్యమయే తవ సతః సత్యం తిష్ఠతి
వికాసానన్దేన
కర్మశ్రియా
సౌన్దర్యశోభయా ।
హ్యస్తు స్వప్నః ।
శ్వస్తు ఆభాసః ।
కర్మకుశలతయా ఆచరితే అద్య
గతదినాని ఆనన్దస్వప్నమయాని భవన్తి ।
భావిదినాని ఆశాప్రభయా జ్వలన్తి ।
అతః సుదినం అద్య సమ్యక్ భావయ!
ఏషా ఉషాభివన్దనా!
