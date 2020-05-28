May 28, 2020

WEBINAR: China’s digital platform economy

China’s digital platform economy: Challenges and opportunities for European actors

Jun 3, 2020 10:30 AM

Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna

China’s leadership has set an ambitious deadline to become a superpower in science and technology innovation by the 100th birthday of the People’s Republic in 2049. The digitalization of industrial production is central to their ambition. Market observers estimate that China will account for one third – 4.1 billion – of global Industrial IoT connections (IIoT) by 2025. Chinese digital industrial platforms are starting to compete on a global level.

In this webinar, Kristin Shi-Kupfer, Research Director Politics and Society, and Rebecca Arcesati, Junior Analyst, will present MERICS research on China’s digital platform economy (supported by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy).

Markus Heß, Deputy Director General - Industrial Policy and Future Mobility at the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy, Svenja Falk, Managing Director Accenture Research, and Andreas Hube, Vice-President, Head of China Liaison-Office, SAP will join to contribute their insights and debate consequences for Europe. Claudia Wessling, Director Publications at MERICS, will moderate the webinar, that will end with a Q&A round
at 5:47 PM

