May 29, 2020
Webinars: The future of PoJK is with Bharat
Pragna Bharati is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: The future of PoJK is with Bharat
Time: May 30, 2020 05:00 PM India
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 873 5734 9863
Password: 965171
Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza is an Activist, Researcher and Author from Glasgow, Britain
Dr Mirza's family migrated to the UK in 1956, originally hailing from Baramullah and later moved to Mirpur, currently in PoJK. He himself went to Pakistan in 1964, entered politics after Zia ul Haq imposed martial law in 1977, was arrested and tried in a Military Court, and was imprisoned for an year. After release from prison, he went to China on a scholarship and graduated as a medical doctor.
Dr Mirza returned to the UK in the early 90s and earned his Masters degree in Film and Television Studies, from Glasgow University in 2016. He's the author of three books 'Prepare To Fight', 'Sarnay ki Tayari' (on Analysis of democracy in Pakistan) & 'Misrepresentation of Culture in Pakistani Cinema'. The last book deals with the way Pakistani Cinema is used as a tool of cultural Islamic oppression in Pakistan.
Dr Mirza is currently active in building political consensus among PoJKians to reunite with their homeland Hindustan.
Please join the call on time so that we can start the call on time
at 9:12 PM
