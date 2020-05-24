|What makes Pakistan truly one-of-a-kind?
|📌This book identifies 8 reasons why.
|📌And 2 not-so-good reasons that also make the country’s post-Independence history unique.
|📌In 2017 — 60 strengths. 40 weaknesses.
|📌31 elements of the evolving national identity of Pakistaniat.
|📌Critical challenges and possible ways to address them.
|📌5 factors most likely to shape the future.
|This book is of equal relevance for readers in Pakistan and around the globe — to better understand a uniquely-created nation-state destined for a significant role in world affairs in the 21st century.
|Most of Pakistan’s 70-year history is marked by tumult, disruption and volatility.
|These features have diverted attention from the extraordinary factors and conditions that shaped the country’s birth. The new state also faced unmatched, formidable difficulties capped by dis-integration when East Pakistan became Bangladesh in 1971. West Pakistan then became the new Pakistan — to commence a new phase of nation-building and state-building while ensuring survival amidst abiding and new regional tensions.
|This remarkable book introduces a much-needed, evidence-based balance into appraisal and analysis of Pakistan. This revised, updated 3rd edition retains sharp focus on the country’s present in 2017 and possible trajectories in the decades to come.
|In short, lucid, easy-to-read chapters the book stimulates reflection and offers space for the reader’s own observations. To help identify how Pakistan can contribute to global peace, culture and harmony in the unfolding 21st century.
May 24, 2020
What makes Pakistan truly one-of-a-kind?
at 1:44 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment