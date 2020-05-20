May 20, 2020

 China Tip Sheet May 20, 2020
Source: TRIVIUM CHINA

Wuhan testing continues


This morning, the National Health Commission (NHC) dropped the latest COVID-19 numbers.

On May 19, China reported five new confirmed cases, down from six on May 18.

  • One of the new cases in Inner Mongolia was imported.
  • The other four were locally transmitted, and all were found in Jilin City.
In addition, 16 new asymptomatic cases were discovered.
  • Only one of them was imported from abroad.
The Big Question: How do you find COVID-19 carriers when they have no symptoms?

By testing of course!

On Tuesday, the Wuhan Health Commission unveiled the scale of its recent testing.

Some context: Wuhan is five days into a campaign to test all residents within 10 days.

The headline: Between May 14-18, Wuhan conducted nucleic acid tests on 1.21 million residents and found one confirmed case and 58 asymptomatic cases.

The details:
  • Nine asymptomatic cases were found on May 14 by testing 72,791 people.
  • Nine asymptomatic cases were found on May 15 by testing 113,609 people.
  • 10 asymptomatic cases were found on May 16 by testing 222,675 people.
  • 14 asymptomatic cases were found on May 17 by testing 335,887 people.
  • 16 asymptomatic cases were found on May 18 by testing 467,847 people.

Get smart: Wuhan's testing should give a very accurate picture of how prevalent asymptomatic cases are.
 

at 8:20 AM

