Xi asks for some propaganda help

On Friday, Xi Jinping invited representatives from China’s “other” political parties to a sit-down in Zhongnanhai to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some context: In addition to the CCP, there are eight officially sanctioned “democratic” parties, all of which acknowledge the leadership of the Communist Party.
More context: Xi meets with the leaders of these parties several times a year to get their input on major issues.
So what did Xi want to talk about Friday?
First, he asked for a little help in improving the public health system (CPC People):
- “Xi Jinping pointed out that …the epidemic has exposed some shortcomings in China's public health and major epidemic prevention and control systems.”
This guy can help: Chen Zhu, an attendee at Friday’s meeting, is chairman of the Chinese Peasants' and Workers' Democratic Party and the former minister of health.
Xi also asked for some help on the propaganda front:
- “[I hope that you can] help create a good atmosphere for public opinion…, tell well the story of China's fight against the epidemic… and spread positive energy.”
Get smart: For three months, the leadership has been consumed with trying to stop the spread of the virus. Now they are increasingly focused on managing the political and economic fallout.
CPC People: 中共中央召开党外人士座谈会 习近平主持并发表重要讲话
Propaganda department to be inspected
Xi Jinping wants the Party to up its propaganda game in the wake of COVID-19 (see entry #3 above).
So it's no surprise that the latest round of discipline inspections will focus on key parts of the propaganda apparatus.
On Saturday, the Party’s discipline chief Zhao Leji chaired a meeting to kick off the newest round of inspections.
- 35 bodies will be inspected.
- 11 of them are involved in propaganda.
- The Propaganda Department, People's Daily, and China Daily will all be getting a visit from the discipline commission
Get smart: With no end in sight to the economic slowdown, the Party is increasingly worried about social stability. That means there will be even more pressure on state media to generate "positive energy."
Xinhua: China's anti-graft chief stresses role of disciplinary inspections
CPC People: 赵乐际出席全国巡视工作会议暨十九届中央第五轮巡视动员部署会
CPC People: 赵乐际在全国巡视工作会议暨十九届中央第五轮巡视动员部署会上强
