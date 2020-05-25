Xi explains lack of GDP growth target

TRIVIUM CHINA
Over the past three days, Xi Jinping has been participating in group discussions with delegates at the Two Sessions.
Xi’s spent more of his time talking through economic policy than he has in previous years.
On Friday afternoon, the big man explained why he endorsed the decision to scrap the GDP growth target (People.cn):
- “[We] would have set the economic growth target at around 6% without the pandemic.”
- “However, some things are not up to us after the epidemic happened."
- "A global economic recession is a foregone conclusion."
- There are still many uncertainties about how much and how deeply we will be affected.” Xi’s also highlighted the adjustment’s silver lining:
- “If we inflexibly set a [target], then the government would be focused on stimulating the economy to achieve the growth rate, which is not in line with the purpose of our economic and social development.”
- “In fact, the pursuit of [scientific and new development] will indirectly promote a less severe drop in GDP growth.”
Get smart: That mindset shift is a huge deal.
What to watch: Will China take this opportunity to scrap GDP targets for good?
