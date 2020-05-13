Xi tells cadres to think long-term

TRIVIUM CHINA
On Tuesday, Xi Jinping continued his tour of Shanxi, taking in the sights in the provincial capital Taiyuan.
His itinerary (Xinhua 1):
- In the morning, Xi visited a subsidiary of state-owned Taiyuan Iron and Steel Group.
- At noon, Xi visited the Fen River waterfront.
- In the afternoon, Xi met with top provincial officials.
Xinhua says that Xi’s Shanxi sojourn has three “clear” signals (Xinhua 2):
- Signal 1: Time waits for no man! Win the difficult war against poverty.”
- “Signal 2: Plan for the long-term! Strengthen strategic focus.”
- “Signal 3: March towards high quality! Unswervingly do well our own tasks.”
Get smart: Those messages should be well familiar to cadres. Xi has consistently stated that responding to the COVID-19 pandemic should not come at the cost of long-term goals such as eradicating poverty and improving the environment.
Get smarter: On the economic front, this means that economic support measures should not come at the cost of the broader effort to de-risk the financial system and upgrade the economy. That’s why stimulus measures thus far have been targeted, instead of a 2008-09-style free-for-all.
