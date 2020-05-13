May 13, 2020

Xi tells cadres to think long-term

TRIVIUM CHINA

 

On Tuesday, Xi Jinping continued his tour of Shanxi, taking in the sights in the provincial capital Taiyuan.

His itinerary (Xinhua 1):

  • In the morning, Xi visited a subsidiary of state-owned Taiyuan Iron and Steel Group.
  • At noon, Xi visited the Fen River waterfront.
  • In the afternoon, Xi met with top provincial officials.
What does it all mean?

Xinhua says that Xi’s Shanxi sojourn has three “clear” signals (Xinhua 2):

  • Signal 1: Time waits for no man! Win the difficult war against poverty.”
  • “Signal 2: Plan for the long-term! Strengthen strategic focus.”
  • “Signal 3: March towards high quality! Unswervingly do well our own tasks.”

Get smart: Those messages should be well familiar to cadres. Xi has consistently stated that responding to the COVID-19 pandemic should not come at the cost of long-term goals such as eradicating poverty and improving the environment.

Get smarter: On the economic front, this means that economic support measures should not come at the cost of the broader effort to de-risk the financial system and upgrade the economy. That’s why stimulus measures thus far have been targeted, instead of a 2008-09-style free-for-all.
 

