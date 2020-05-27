Xi tells PLA to get ready

Trivium China
On Tuesday, Xi sat down with the People’s Liberation Army delegation to the National People’s Congress.
Xi’s message: The world is an increasingly dangerous place (Xinhua).
- “The epidemic has brought a profound impact on the global landscape and on China's security and development as well.”
- “He ordered the military to think about worst-case scenarios, scale up training and battle preparedness, promptly and effectively deal with all sorts of complex situations and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.”
Xi told officers not to take the money for granted:
- “Every penny must be well spent to produce maximum results.”
Get smart: Making the PLA a world-class military has been one of Xi’s top priorities since coming to power in late 2012. But the PLA has not seen substantial combat for over 40 years, and there are considerable doubts about just how it would fair in actual operations.
