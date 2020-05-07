May 07, 2020
Your Life is your decision & You all can only make it Beautiful.
Please Note
Very Important
The Government can only hold This lockdown for a certain period of time. This lockdown will need to be ended slowly any how.
So The Government will now not show such strictness regarding this Lockdown.
Government has already made everyone aware about this Corona Disease, Social Distancing, Hand Sanitization, Puting mask on face, Keeping your surroundings Clean & Sanitized, etc.... & The guidelines for the same are given time by time.
Now those who are sensible, will understand their Routine & will work as per guidelines given.
The Government cannot Guard every citizen for 24 hours 365 days.
You and your family's Future is in your hands.
Now in this Situation every individual has to think carefully, Leave the house and go to work and do your work Peacefully & as per Guidelines Given.
Do you think that corona will suddenly go away, we will start living like before ?
No, not at all .
This virus has taken root in our country, we have to learn to live with it.
How long the Government keep this lockdown ? & How long will the exit be banned?
Now we have to fight with this virus ourselves, by changing our lifestyle, by strengthening our immunity.
Now We will have to adopt the life style which was Lived by the people in Ancient times.
Eat a pure diet, eat pure spices. Rely on Amla, Aloe vera, Giloy, Pepper, Cloves etc.
Free yourself from the clutches of antibiotics.
You have to increase the amount of nutritious food in your daily diet, forget fast food, pizza, burgers, cold drinks.
We have to change our utensils, we have to adopt heavy vessels like brass, bronze, copper, Aluminum, steel etc. which helps naturally eliminate the bad Viruses.
The amount of Milk, Curd, Ghee & Other Healthy Food Products are needed to be increased in your daily diet.
Forget the taste of the tongue, spicy fried, hotel garbage.
This has to be done for at least the next 7-8 months. Only then will we be able to survive & fight with this virus.
And those who Will not change will be in Trouble.
So Everyone Will need to Accept this change and start implementing fast to get rid of this situation faster.
Your Life is your decision & You all can only make it Beautiful.
STAY SAFE
STAY Healthy.
at 1:43 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment