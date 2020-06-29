Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an armed group who claims to fight for the “independence of Balochistan, has release the offical statement.
According to the detailed statement released to the media, Baloch Liberation Army’s (BLA) spokesperson, Jeehand Baloch, claimed the responsibility of an attack on Karachi Stock Exchange and claimed that the attack was carried out by its Majeed Brigade, which carries out sacrificial attacks.
Jeehand Baloch said that the attack was aimed at targeting Pakistan’s economy which is built on the seventy-two years exploits of Balochistan and genocide of Baloch people and his organization see Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) as a base and symbol of exploitative machinery of Pakistan.
He said that the purpose of attacking Pakistani economy’s backbone at KSE was a message to Pakistan that the economy which is based on the exploitation and blood of Baloch, no matter how secure Pakistan keep it, Balochs are capable of attacking it anywhere.
“Not only Pakistan but China is also involved in every step of exploitation of Balochistan’s resources. We had warned China to cease her expansionist and exploitative ambitions. In order to stop China from advancing, Majeed brigade has already attacked Chinese Engineers in Dalbandin, Chinese consulate in Karachi and an attack of Chinese delegates at PC hotel Gwadar. China holds about 40% equity in the Pakistan stock exchange through the Shanghai stock exchange, Shenzhen stock exchange and China financial future exchange. That is why the attack was not only aimed at Pakistan’s but also an attack on Chinese economic interests and if China continues to take part in Balochistan’s exploitation they will face more attacks”, added Jeehand.
Identifying the KSE attackers, Spokesperson said that the attackers were from BLA’s Majeed Brigade which carries sacrificial attacks. Operation commander Salman Hammal alias Notak R/O Mand town of Turbat, Tasleem Baloch alias Muslim R/O Dasht town Turbat, Shehzad Baloch alias Cobra R/O Paroom town of Panjgoor and Siraj Kungur aliasYagi, R/O of Shapuk town of Turbat took part in the operation. They will be remembered in history an eternity. The young men were aware of the fact that national freedom and prosperity cannot be achieved without sacrifices and they followed the path of General Aslam Baloch to achieve that purpose.
“Targeting the civilians is not a part of our war-philosophy and unlike our enemy, we do not measure the rate of success by counting the innocent lives taken but our success resides in targeting the defenders of the exploitative scheme and all its symbols. During the KSE attack, there were clear-cut orders for the attackers do not target civilians, neither use high explosives which could jeopardize the lives of civilians, we instead chose the day when there were almost no civilians in the premises of the main building. Our fidayeen (Sacrificial attackers) accomplished their mission with the least casualties to the civilians lives”. Further added Jeehand Baloch.
Jeehand Baloch further said that Sindi and Baloch nations share a common history with Sindhi nation. We had the complete support of Sindhi nation in today’s attack and it shows their strong historical bonds and the common purpose of achieving independence of their homelands.
“ BLA wants to clear it to everyone that we will keep attacking Pakistani forces, it all the economic and exploitative interests, and also the powers like China who give helping hands to Pakistani’s exploitative schemes. Majeed Brigade’s Baloch fighters are ready to hit the enemy targets harder. If Pakistan does not end the occupation of Balochistan and China its exploitative schemes, they will be attacked more intensly” warned Jeehand Baloch
https://cubalochistan.home.blog/2020/06/29/bla-released-further-details-for-the-attack-on-pakistans-stock-exchange-in-karachi/
No comments:
Post a Comment