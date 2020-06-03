Did you know that the Chinese "skim off" over 80,000 of their best pupils every year and give them specialist training in all sorts of trades and crafts...and even send many of them abroad to study English, our culture and our democratic way of life? (Well that was up until the pandemic) Nice to know that GCHQ is doing the same thing here in the UK, else we might finish up with more Chinese agents working for them than UK citizens.
Britain’s GCHQ spy agency is running secretive “educational” programs in dozens of schools and disseminating propaganda to children as young as four years old, without the knowledge of parents, it’s been revealed.
According to the investigative website, GCHQ officers themselves are operating in at least one of the schools and parents of the pupils involved have not been made aware of the extent of the spy agency’s role in the so-called Cyber Schools Hub (CSH) programs also known as ‘CyberFirst’.
GCHQ publicly describes the programs as giving children between the ages of 11 and 17 the chance to experience “new ways of learning” in an “innovative cyber environment” and aims to use the school activities to help recruit kids for the cyber security industry.
