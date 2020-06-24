June 24, 2020

CHINA: Bank shares fail to find buyers at auction

According to 21st Century Business Herald, there were almost 1,700 auctions of Chinese bank stocks on Alibaba’s online Taobao platform this year.
 
Investors were unimpressed: 60% of auctions ended without a buyer.
 
Some context: Shareholders in China’s non-listed banks routinely use their shares as collateral for loans. When they default, courts order the shares sold at auction, which are primarily carried out on Taobao

A sign of the times:

  •  Such auctions have surged in volume in recent years as the economy has slowed. 

Why is no one buying? Banks have long been unpopular investments.

  • Almost all the banks traded on the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen stock exchanges have long traded below their book value per share.
  • Non-listed banks lack liquidity, and so are even less popular.

Get smart: China’s banks’ need for fresh capital is mounting. The surfeit of failed auctions suggests that market demand will not be sufficient to meet their recapitalization needs.
 

21st Century Biz: 中小银行股权不香了 近1700笔拍卖六成流拍

