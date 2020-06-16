CHINA: Party Watch Weekly Report 3|33

Highlights
Xi Jinping conducted an inspection tour of Ningxia, where he emphasized achieving a moderately prosperous society by next year and successfully completing poverty alleviation goals. Meanwhile, Wang Yang toured Xinjiang, where he discussed “deepening ethnic unity” by emphasizing the common Chinese culture of Xinjiang’s ethnic minority groups.
Propaganda work focused on defending the decision to enact national security legislation for Hong Kong and asserting China as a global leader in epidemic response.
Senior Leaders
Xi Jinping: On the Issue of Mending Weak Points in Comprehensively Establishing a Moderately Prosperous SocietyQiushi
5.31 Qiushi
published an extract of a speech Xi Jinping delivered on 22 April, 2019 to the fourth meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission. The main points of the extract were as follows:
1. “There has been decisive progress made in comprehensively establishing a moderately prosperous society.” Xi listed statistics to claim success with comprehensive development targets and economic strength, raising living standards, narrowing the urban-rural gap, anti-poverty work, and the expansion of infrastructure and public services, such as universal compulsory education, basic social safety systems, and rural electrification and clean water. This section concluded that China’s development and raised living standards were widely affirmed by the international community.
2. “Correctly understand the problem of weak points facing [the goal of] comprehensively establishing a moderately prosperous society.” Xi noted that new requirements for the goal were set during the 18th Party Congress, and “it is not advisable [they] be adjusted again,” Weaknesses in the achieving the goal must be addressed, and work must grasp the following points:
- “Grasp the relationship between holistic and individual targets well.” National goals for GDP growth do not mean local GDP must also double, and different regions and communities will not reach the national average level at the same time. “For our country’s development to be unbalanced and for income disparities to exist between the city and countryside and different communities is normal, comprehensive moderate prosperity is not egalitarianism. With regard to this, in ideology, we must unify consciousness and widely propagandize.”
- “Grasp the relationship between absolute and relative targets well.” Both absolute and relative quotas are components of the goal.
- “Grasp the relationship between quantitative analysis and qualitative judgement well.” Measuring the success of the goal involves both quantifiable quotas and “full consideration of the masses’ real living conditions and real sense of obtaining [results].”
Weak spots that need attention include vulnerable poor communities such as the elderly and disabled, deeply impoverished regions, and fields with obvious faults such as the ecological environment, public services, and basic infrastructure.
3. “Next-step key tasks and work requirements.”
- “Comprehensively complete the tasks for the tough battle against poverty.” Anti-poverty efforts must be sustained, attentive, and not merely addressing quotas and data, “capturing the last forts that face the ‘Three Guarantees.’”
- “Resolve prominent environmental pollution problems in key areas,” including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and the Yangtze River Economic Belt.
- “Accelerate the advancement of work in the field of the people’s livelihood.” Increase efforts in compulsory education, basic healthcare, housing and water safety, and child- and elder-care. Strengthen rural infrastructure construction, rebuild dangerous housing, and establish a system of care services for rural left-behind children, women, and the elderly.
- Improve the social safety net, welfare, and basic medical insurance, particularly for the poor population.
The extract concluded with a call to “‘run the last kilometer’ of comprehensively establishing a moderately prosperous society well” while preparing for the next Five-Year Plan and realization of the “Two Centenary Goals.” Xi Jinping Provides Important Instructions for the Building of the Hainan Free Trade Port Xinhua
6.1 In instructions pertaining to the building of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Xi Jinping recently described the endeavor as an “important strategic decision” by the Central Committee to push for the “innovative development of socialism with Chinese characteristics” as well as a “major event” in the progress of China’s reform and opening in the new era. Xi added that development of the free trade port should be driven by high quality and standards, and should place system integration and innovation in a position of prominence. People’s Daily
further publicized the instructions in a commentator article
on 2 June, entitled “Create a Bright Flag and Major Doorway Showing Foreign Openness in a New Era.” It praised the establishment of the port, reiterating that this was a “major event” in the progress of China’s reform and opening in the new era. After referring to international challenges for economic globalization related to COVID-19, the commentary described the port’s construction as part of China’s domestic economic reform program and “a practical action to support economic globalization and construct a community of shared future for mankind.” Xi Jinping Chairs a Panel of Experts and Scholars, Emphasizing the Need to Build a Strong Public Health System for the Purpose of Providing an Effective Guarantee for Safeguarding the People’s Health, Li Keqiang and Wang Huning AttendXinhua
6.2 Xi Jinping attended a panel of health experts and scholars and made remarks concerning China’s public health system. Other senior leaders in attendance included Politburo Standing Committee members Li Keqiang and Wang Huning (王沪宁); Politburo members Ding Xuexiang (丁薛祥), Liu He (刘鹤), Sun Chunlan (孙春兰), Yang Jiechi (杨洁篪), Zhang Youxia (张又侠), Huang Kunming (黄坤明), Cai Qi (蔡奇); and Central Committee members Wang Yong (王勇), Xiao Jie (肖捷), Zhao Kezhi (赵克志), and He Lifeng (何立峰).
According to Xi, “only by building a strong public health system, perfecting early-warning and response mechanisms, comprehensively raising prevention and control and treatment capabilities, and weaving dense prevention nets and building a solid separation wall can [we] effectively provide assurances for earnestly protecting people’s health.” Meanwhile, China’s achievements in the struggle against the novel coronavirus “displayed the outstanding political advantages of the leadership of the CCP and China’s socialist system and embodied the day-by-day increase of China’s comprehensive national strength since Reform and Opening Up.”
Xi noted the centrality of health affairs, noting that “in the historical progression towards the realization of the ‘Two Centenary’ struggling goals, the development of the health affairs has always had a fundamental position...it is closely linked to the country’s overall strategy and plays an important supporting role.” Elsewhere, Xi called for:
- Improvements to the disease prevention and control system and the early monitoring and warning system.
- Improvements to coordination and capacity in the health system.
- The inclusion of patriotic health work on the agendas of all levels of government and party committees for the purpose of exploring more effective methods of societal mobilization.
- Strengthening of the work pertaining to traditional Chinese medicine and promote the complementary and coordinated development of Chinese and Western medicine.
- Improvements to the legal framework surrounding public health safety and epidemic prevention and control.
- Increased investments in scientific development and innovation.
- Continued upholding of “a community of shared future for mankind” and international obligations in light of the global pandemic.
During Ningxia Inspection Xi Jinping Emphasizes: Secure Decisive Victories in the Comprehensive Establishment of a Moderately Prosperous Society and the Tough Battle of Poverty Alleviation, Continue to Build the Prosperous Economy, National Unity, Beautiful Environment, and Prosperous People of a Beautiful New NingxiaPeople’s Daily
6.11 People’s Daily published a few articles about Xi Jinping’s inspection tour of Ningxia from 8 to 10 June. Xi’s tour focused specifically on poverty alleviation efforts and national unity. Xi’s inspection tour started on 8 June in Wuzhong (吴忠市) where he listened to reports on poverty relief work in local villages. Xi also gave a speech
during his visit. In the evening, he visited a community made up of more than five different ethnic groups and learned about the community’s work on building a “ethnic groups unity community” (民族团结社区). On 9 June, Xi went to Yinchuan (银川市) to observe the ecology of the Yellow River valley and listen to modern agricultural development in Ningxia. The next day, Xi met with party and government officials from the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Regions and listened to a work report.
In reporting
on local reactions to Xi’s speech on 8 June at Hongde village (弘德村) in Wuzhong, Ningxia, People’s Daily interviewed municipal committee members, town mayors, and managers of poverty relief workshops about the speech. Community Party Branch Secretary Zhang Liping (张丽萍), almost half of whose community of 13,850 is made up of ethnic minorities, told reporters that Xi Jinping said, “The Chinese nation is a great nation unified in its diversity. In comprehensively establishing a moderately prosperous society, no one ethnic minority should be left out.” In interviews, many responses focused on immigrant populations and collaborative aid programs between Fujian and Ningxia (闽宁协作), one poverty-aid workshop manager from the village was optimistic about aid programs and immigrants coming to find work in the city. Talking about Xi’s speech, a local party secretary said, “The General Secretary emphasized the needs to accelerate establishing modern agricultural and industrial, production, and management systems to allow more special agricultural products from Ningxia to enter the market.” Wang Yang Inspects XinjiangXinhua
6.8-12 Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang (汪洋) conducted an inspection tour of Xinjiang, visiting villages, neighborhoods, schools, workplaces, Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps farms, and religious sites. Areas Wang visited included Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Hotan, Kashgar, Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture, and the 3rd Division of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Wang emphasized “comprehensively implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important remarks on Xinjiang Work and the New-Era Party plan for governing Xinjiang,” recognizing the “long-term [nature], complexity, arduousness” of “doing Xinjiang work well,” ensuring long-term social stability, and “focusing efforts on root, foundation, and long-term problems, tamping down a foundation for long-term governance and stability.” He said that since the region’s Party committee had implemented the spirit of the Second Central Conference on Xinjiang Work, “a great deal of difficult, meticulous work was done and achieved major phased results, pushed for a favorable situation of general social stability, optimized industrial structure, and the people’s peaceful living and happy work (安居乐业) to take shape.”
Wang specifically referred to the importance of “ethnic and religious work,” which must “strengthen research on the history of the shared community of the Chinese nation, continue deepening all levels and types of eduction on advancing ethnicity’s unity, promote and popularize the use of the country’s common language and writing, and promote extensive interactions, comprehensive [social] exchanges, and thorough mixing [with other ethnic groups] for each ethnic group.” He also emphasized economic development and anti-poverty goals, and the role of the Corps for the region. Politburo member and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Party Secretary Chen Quanguo (陈全国) and United Front Work Department (UFWD) head You Quan (尤权) accompanied Wang.
Propaganda Work
PD Commentator Series on Hong KongPeople’s Daily
published a commentator series defending the decision to enact national security legislation for Hong Kong.
5.30 Saturday’s commentary
, titled “Resolutely Oppose External Forces Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs” was published on page four. The article declared, “Following the establishment of New China, we boldly vowed, ‘The history of imperialism erecting a few cannons in the East to conquer a country and a nation is gone forever!’” It “sternly warned those anti-China, stoke-chaos-in-Hong Kong external forces” not to oppose “the current of history,” the “1.4 billion people of China,” and international laws and norms, “or else what welcomes you will inevitably be firm countermeasures and what awaits you can only be ignominious defeat!”
5.31 Sunday’s commentary
, titled “There Are No ‘Double Standards’ in Upholding National Security,” opposed the “double standards” of “a few US and Western politicians” critical of the Hong Kong National Security Decision. The article advised such politicians to drop their double standards, warning that “the Chinese people are not scared of or intimidated by evil forces (不信邪也不怕邪) and do not cause trouble but are not afraid of getting into trouble (不惹事也不怕事). No one should count on us trading away our core interests or swallowing bitter fruit that harms our national sovereignty, security, or development interests!”
6.1 Monday’s commentary
, titled Punishing ‘Hong Kong Independence’ and ‘Black[-clad] Violence’ by Law is the Direction of Popular Sentiment,” discussed the National Security Decision. The article warned the “a minority of ‘Hong Kong independence’ and ‘black[-clad] violent’ elements are attempting to [make all of] Hong Kong ‘burn together,’ are hijacking the interests of 7.5 million Hongkongers, and are determined to force Hong Kong down a dead end.” Zhong Sheng: Sanctioning Hong Kong is Bound to Be FutilePeople’s Daily
5.31 People’s Daily
used its Zhong Sheng (钟声) column, which authoritatively transmits the opinions of the People’s Daily on matters of international affairs, to express defiance of putative American “sanctions” on Hong Kong over the National Security Decision. The article warned, “if the American side… sanctions Hong Kong, the first to suffer damage will certainly be the US itself… The American side’s attempt to unscrupulously destroy Hong Kong to impede China’s development process is destined to be of no avail. [We] advise the American side to by no means misjudge the situation and rein in the horse before the precipice as soon as possible.” Zhong Sheng: Withdrawing From the WHO Hurts Others and Hurts OneselfPeople’s Daily
6.1 People’s Daily
published a Zhong Sheng commentary criticizing America for its decision to withdraw from the WHO. The commentary said this was America’s attempt to blame the organization for its shortcomings in fighting the epidemic, and “exposed how America behaves in the way of the hegemon (霸道做派) towards international organizations.” It accused America of “openly abandoning its international obligation” to cooperate and stop the spread of COVID-19, “choosing to stand against axioms and common sense… [America]’s desire to create the harms of unilateralism and the disasters of bullying is still strong as ever, it is despicable.”
The commentary cited criticism of the decision from the Russian Foreign Ministry, American Medical Association, and a Georgetown University professor of global health law, emphasizing that “the mainstream international consensus” calls for global unity and cooperation in fighting the pandemic. It argued that “some American politicians” supported the decision for personal political gain, that American media believed America’s death toll to be the result of an inadequate domestic response, and “more and more people can clearly see, some American politicians would rather tear off the last scrap of their own semblance of democracy and human rights, would rather destroy the international rules and order that help defend each country’s people’s health and welfare, before they would truly bear responsibility for their domestic epidemic control and health governance, and will bear even less burden for international humanitarianism.” PD Commentator Article series on Placing the People at the Center of Development People’s Daily
published a four-part commentator article series called “Insisting on People-Centered Development Ideology,” which emphasized making the people the center of China’s development.
6.2 The first article
, titled “Insisting on the People Above All Else,” focused primarily on Xi Jinping’s speeches at the Two Sessions, which emphasized focusing on the people. The article quoted a speech Xi gave at Inner Mongolian delegation’s deliberation: “The CCP’s foundation is with the people, it’s blood vessels are with the people.” The article also makes reference to Xi Jinping’s emphasis on placing the people’s health and safety to the forefront of the nation’s priorities in combating the novel-coronavirus pandemic. In explaining why the CCP is particularly able to put people at the center, the article explains that because the CCP is a Marxist political party, “Our party comes from the people, [it] takes root in the people, [it] serves the people, basically speaking, the Party’s theory is a theory entirely for the people, the party’s political line is one for the people, and the Party’s cause is entirely one for the people.”
6.3 The second article
, titled “Closely Relying on the People,” began by focusing on Xi’s recent trips to Zhejiang, Shaanxi, and Shanxi and the speeches he made during each trip, namely his speech in Zhejiang where he urged people to “work hard to overcome the effects of the pandemic.” The article focused on Xi Jinping’s speeches in addressing the coronavirus pandemic and placing the people at the center of China’s pandemic prevention and control strategy and the hard work of China’s vast population to work hard. It closes, “Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core [alongside] the boundless power and extraordinary wisdom of the assembled 1.4 billion Chinese people, our great cause is bound to have no way short of success.”
6.4 The third article
, titled “Unceasingly Benefit the People,” also referred to Xi Jinping’s recent trips. It began with references to his travels in Inner Mongolia, Chongqing, and Hubei, and cited speeches he made in Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, and Shanxi. The articles’ theme was the Party’s responsibility to focus on benefiting the people, and the need to understand and improve upon the issues the masses are concerned with. It stressed the need for the Party and government to understand the importance of the people’s livelihood, and implement the “six stabilities” and “six safeguards.” It quoted Xi in his inspection of Shanxi, saying, “The CCP takes serving the people and benefiting the people as its most important accomplishments, and takes the amount of good and practical things it does for the common people as an important standard for judging its accomplishments.”
6.5 The fourth article
, titled “Be Firmly Rooted in the People,” emphasized the importance of the Party’s connection to the masses, saying Xi’s questions to delegates at the Two Sessions “reveal the people’s leader (人民领袖)’s sincere feelings of caring the people and taking root in the people.” The article referred to Xi’s speech to the Inner Mongolian delegation on the theme of “people-centered development ideology,” and said the speech’s “profound implications and practical requirements emphasizing firmly taking root with the people evoked enthusiastic reaction among the vast Party members and cadres.” The article said that the Party’s greatest strength is its closeness to the masses, and the greatest threat to the Party’s power would be losing touch with the masses. It listed “strict Party governance,” “practical exercises in mass line education,” and “robust governance on behalf of the people” as key elements of the Party’s connection with the masses. Zhong Sheng: Addicted to Sanctions, Hegemonic by NaturePeople’s Daily
6.2 People’s Daily
published a Zhong Sheng commentary which stressed that “the Chinese government and people absolutely cannot permit any forces to provoke China’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests. Whether it is the past, the present, or the future, any attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs will not prevail.” After calling on the US to strengthen its cooperation with China amidst the “unprecedented public health and economic development challenges the novel coronavirus pandemic has brought all countries,” the article concluded with “We advise the US to stop the cheap tricks of sanctions addiction as quickly as possible, curb its hegemonic-by-nature mannerisms as soon as possible, abandon Cold War thinking and ideological prejudice, immediately stop interfering in China’s international affairs, and not go further and further down the wrong path.” Ren Ping: Controlling the Epidemic is the One “Absolute Principle”People’s Daily
6.3 People’s Daily
published a Ren Ping (任平) commentary that said China rationally chose to prioritize human life over economic development in its response to COVID-19, and its current progress in reopening was due to its willingness to “make an extreme effort” and “pay an immense price” by shutting down Wuhan and slowing the national economy. The commentary said, “While China was selflessly sharing its experience and providing supplies [to the world], while many countries and international organizations were cooperating to fight the pandemic, some American politicians not only did not focus their energy on doing anti-epidemic work well, they instead deliberately politicized and stigmatized the pandemic,” spreading rumors to blame China and the WHO. It noted that America had rapidly become the most severely-hit country in the pandemic, and said this showed “rumor, framing others, and ‘passing the buck’” were unhelpful and likely hurt America’s response. The commentary emphasized respect for science as “key to victory over the virus,” and said “an even greater threat than the virus is politicization and stigmatization of the epidemic.” Zhong Sheng: No One Can Reverse History People’s Daily
6.5 People’s Daily
published a Zhong Sheng article urging the US to abandon Cold War thinking and zero-sum mindset in response to its treatment of Chinese students and researchers abroad. Zhong Sheng accuses the US of peddling policies on the basis of groundless and sensationalized accusations that are “widely opposed domestically.” It criticized that these actions are “naked, undisguised political persecution and racial discrimination, and seriously infringe upon the legit rights and interests of Chinese students and researchers in the US.” Zhong Sheng notes that educational exchanges have long been an “important pillar” of bilateral relations, and they flourished to where they are today because they meet the common demands of both sides and are in accordance with trends of openness and cooperation. Zhong Sheng declares that the restrictions stem from growing trends of isolationism, and wonders: “has the current world’s only superpower already perceived itself as weak?” The article concludes by warning against isolationism, blasting some US politicians for their Cold War mindset, and urging the creation of more and better conditions for friendly exchange between the two countries. PD Commentator: The True Narrative of China’s Great Anti-Epidemic BattlePeople’s Daily
6.8 People’s Daily
published a front-page commentator article responding to the State Council Information Office (SCIO)’s 7 June publication of a white paper summarizing China’s experiences with the COVID-19 epidemic. It said that this experience proved the “strong vitality and outstanding superiority” of the CCP leadership, China’s socialist system, and China’s national governing system. It emphasized that the Chinese government was able to successfully fight the epidemic because it values human life, and China was communicative, cooperative, and helpful towards the international community. Ren Ping: Give All of Your Strength for “Life Above All”People’s Daily
6.9 People’s Daily
released an article under the significant byline Ren Ping. The article praised China’s response to the coronavirus pandemic for its position of human life above all else. In praising the country’s response to the virus and the government’s goal to prioritize the people, the article quotes a directive by Xi Jinping to “spare no expense [and] let all patients use the best equipment.” The article concluded by stating, “the safety of the people is the cornerstone of national security, the health of the human race is the foundation of civilization’s progress” and urging readers to continue to value life above all else. Zhong Sheng Commentary Series: Focusing on China’s Action to Resist the Novel Coronavirus Epidemic People’s Daily
published a series of Zhong Sheng articles on China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, asserting it as a global leader in epidemic response.
6.9 The first commentary
, “In the Course of Hardships, Manifest Great Strength,” responded to the 7 June SCIO white paper. The commentary said the white paper shared China’s experiences, methods, philosophy, and viewpoint on the epidemic with the international community, concluding that China’s efforts had “earned major strategic results,” protecting the people and contributing to the defense of regional and global public health. It repeatedly referenced the timeline contained in the report, which it used to draw the commentary’s main conclusions: “the brilliant leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core” played a key role in the country’s policies, the CCP and Chinese government are devoted to the people and have their full trust and support, and China responsibly and properly contributed to the international response to the pandemic. The commentary concluded that in the annals of history, “the Chinese people’s arduous, extraordinary battle to fight the epidemic” would be remembered as a “glorious chapter.”
6.10 The second commentary
, “Waging a Coordinated War, Interpreting ‘Life Above All,’” referred to the coordinated “two fronts” of disease prevention and control and providing treatment, saying that such coordination was possible with the “unified, highly effective command system” led by Xi Jinping and the Party’s central leadership, and was beneficial for international cooperation. The commentary said that the “two fronts” also showed the participation and importance of the people, “decisive measures implementation and resource coordination,” and the role of science and technology.
6.11 The third commentary
, “Condensing [Our] Cooperation, Insisting on the People Above All,” claimed that the CCP and Chinese government’s assumption of responsibility to protect human life had won the admiration of international public figures. The article stated that China had assumed the costs of healthcare, chose saving lives over economic costs, “did not spare any cost to save lives,” and “showed care and concern for Chinese citizens overseas.” It praised the united efforts of the Chinese people against the disease, citing praise for Chinese workers in medicine and delivery as well as people who self-isolated, published in The Lancet, Forbes, and Time magazine. The article described the epidemic as a “ great test” for the Party, concluding that “China’s [ability to] contain the epidemic’s spread in a relatively short time fundamentally lies in the CCP’s leadership.” It further claimed that the epidemic led Chinese people to “more deeply recognize” the guarantees and reliability of CCP leadership, while “the world saw, the CCP is a party that not only takes responsibility for the Chinese people, but also is a party that does its part for the world.”
6.12 The fourth commentary
, “Assume Morality, Press for Solidarity and Cooperation,” highlights China’s contributions to the global response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and urges international cooperation. Efforts to combat the novel coronavirus epidemic “cannot be separated from the idea of a community of shared future and the power of unity and cooperation.” The article lauded China’s response, arguing that it “fully demonstrated its adherence to moral integrity” and “fully displayed China’s assumption of responsibility as a great power.” The article also slams detractors, arguing that “mankind has no reason to create political differences, pursue disconnection and isolation, and pursue unilateralism, and most certainly cannot shake the foundations of the edifice of multilateralism.” Zhong Sheng: In the End, Lies Are Laid Bare People’s Daily
6.11 A Zhong Sheng commentary criticized US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accusing him of spreading rumors against China instead of “figuring out any constructive solutions” for the US’ coronavirus cases and protests over the death of George Floyd. It said that Pompeo was “grasping at last straws” by criticizing China, and “he wantonly spreads the ‘political virus,’ baselessly fabricating that ‘the novel coronavirus came from a Wuhan laboratory,’ ‘the virus is manmade,’ and other malicious arguments.” The article referred to an Australian study on tweets from March that spread the claim that COVID-19 was a biological weapon. The study found many of the accounts that shared these tweets were bots or connected to supporters of the American far right. The article noted that Pompeo had tried to add the phrase “Wuhan virus” to the G7 foreign ministers’ joint statement in March, and added, “In the end, was this an accidental coincidence, or a meticulously planned conspiracy?” The piece concluded with advice for Pompeo: “In the capacity of America’s head diplomat, respecting the facts and the truth are the very minimum of professional quality and baseline ethics; please don’t overestimate your own ability to create rumors and slander, [and] even more, don’t underestimate the international community’s clear-headed perception and impartial justice.”
United Front Work
Wang Yang Presides Over National CPPCC Chairperson’s Meeting, Decides to Convene the National CPPCC 13th Standing Committee’s 12th Meeting in Late JuneXinhua
6.8 At the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee’s 38th chairperson’s meeting, the CPPCC National Committee chair and Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang (汪洋) gave a speech. He emphasized following Xi Jinping’s guidance and “continuing to improve meeting and writing styles and resolutely working to overcome formalism” to standardize meetings, activities, and proceedings as well as to demonstrate the CPPCC’s new development. Wang called for the construction of better and more efficient systems, rules, and orderly practices within the CPPCC. The meeting approved a draft agenda and schedule for the CPPCC National Committee Standing Committee’s next meeting, which will be held 22 to 24 June in Beijing, focused on anti-poverty efforts.
Wen Yan: Guard Against Formalism and Bureaucratism, Provide Strong Work Style Guarantees for Obtaining Victory in Comprehensively Building a Moderately Prosperous Society People’s Daily
6.3 People’s Daily
published an article by Wen Yan (闻言), a pen name of the Central Committee Party Literature Research office, discussing the release of the Selected Works of Xi Jinping Concerning Guarding Against Formalism and Bureaucratism. The article makes an effort to summarize the nine sections of the anthology. First, Xi touches upon the importance of the campaign against formalism (形式主义) and bureaucratism (官僚主义) in strengthening cadre work style. Second, Xi analyzes the root causes of formalism and bureaucratism and opines that these issues should be examined from the high point of politics. Cadres should pay attention to national and Party circumstances, and earnestly actionize strengthening the ‘four consciousnesses’ (四个意识), consolidating the ‘four confidences’ (四个自信), achieving the ‘two defends’ (两个维护). Third, Xi severely criticizes issues of formalism and bureaucratism that elicited intense reactions from the people and the masses, and put forward measures and requirements for rectifying those issues. Lastly, Xi expounds upon the functions of the “key minority” (关键少数) of leading cadres. Wen Yan concludes by exhorting cadres to study Xi’s discourse, resolutely achieve victory over battles against the novel coronavirus and poverty, ensure the building of a moderately prosperous society, and unremittingly struggle to realize the “China dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” Discipline Inspection and Supervision Commission Responds: Village Branch Secretary “Skillfully Takes” 300 Thousands Under the False Pretenses of a PartnershipCCDI & NSC
6.11 The top headlines of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and National Supervisory Commission (NSC) website included an article detailing a case of corruption in poverty alleviation. The local branch of the CCDI and NSC in Hubei’s Jianshi County (建始县) received complaints accusing a village party branch secretary of corrupt practices. The ensuing investigation by the CCDI and NSC branch revealed that the village party branch secretary had pocketed over 200 thousand RMB from poverty alleviation housing construction projects and pilfered another 100 thousand RMB from the poor under various false pretenses.
Central Military Commission
PLA Daily Commentator: Providing Effective Safeguards for the Purpose of Protecting Military and Civilian Health -- Earnestly Study and Put into Practice Xi Jinping’s Important Remarks at the Experts and Scholars PanelPLA Daily
6.4 A PLA Daily
Commentator Article praised Xi’s 2 June speech at a panel of experts and scholars: “Every unit in the entire military, particularly on the health and science and technological research battlefront, must conscientiously study and put into practice Chairman Xi’s important speech, comprehensively upgrade capabilities for disease control and prevention and treatment, earnestly providing an effective guarantee for defending military and civilian health.” The article highlighted the importance of soldiers’ health to the military’s strength, called for better health services and a healthy “lifestyle” for soldiers, and praised the military’s role in medical science and technology.
International Liaison Work
6.2 International Department Deputy Head Li Jun (李军) held a videoconference with Mexican National Regeneration Movement President Yeidckol Polevnsky Gurwitz
.
6.2 International Department Deputy Head Qian Hongshan (钱洪山) held a videoconference with Social Democratic Party of Germany General Secretary Lars Klingbeil
.
6.4 International Department Head Song Tao (宋涛) and Li Jun held a videoconference with Argentina Justicialist Party (PJ) President and Chamber of Deputies First Vice President José Luis Gioja and PJ Secretary for International Relations and former Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Worship Jorge Taiana.
6.4 Song Tao and International Department Deputy Head Wang Yajun (王亚军) held a videoconference with Mongolian People’s Party General Secretary Dashzeveg Amarbayasgalan
.
6.5 Wang Yajun met with Japanese Embassy in China Chief of Mission Atsushi Ueno
.
6.8 Qian Hongshan held a videoconference with Polish Law and Justice Parliamentary Caucus Vice Chair and Poland-China Parliamentary Group Chair Marek Suski
.
6.9 Song Tao and Li Jun held a videoconference with Latin American communist parties on “seeing the superiority of the CCP’s ‘the people are supreme’ philosophy in fighting the epidemic.” The event was this year’s first multilateral video conference held under the CCP in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting framework. Other participants included leaders from the communist parties of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela
.
6.10 Song Tao and International Department Assistant Head Li Mingxiang (李明祥) participated in a four-day virtual seminar with the South African African National Congress (ANC) on “making an overall plan for epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development: exploration and practice of the ruling parties of China and South Africa.” The event was held under the CCP in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting framework. Other participants included ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and more than 20 high-level ANC cadres
.
6.11 Song Tao and Guo Yezhou participated in the first meeting of the China-Sri Lanka “Belt and Road” political party joint consultation mechanism. The meeting was a videoconference on “jointly building the ‘Belt and Road’ and jointly promoting the economy and people’s livelihoods” and resulted in the adoption of a “joint initiative of Chinese and Sri Lankan political parties to support the high-quality joint building of the ‘Belt and Road.’” The other participants included officials from the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission, National Health Commission, and other relevant departments and leaders of several Sri Lankan political parties, including the Sri Lanka People’s Front, United National Party, Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Communist Party of Sri Lanka, and People’s United Front
.
6.11 Qian Hongshan held a videoconference with Christian Democratic Union of Germany/Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) Bundestag Group Secretary Manfred Grund
.
Organization Work
6.8 Guan Zhi’ou
was appointed head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.
6.9 Lu Guoqiang
(陆国强) was appointed head of the National Archives Administration of China.
6.11 Wang Xuxiang
(王绪祥) was appointed the deputy general manager of China Huadian Corporation and a member of its party group.
