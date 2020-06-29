CHINA: Party Watch Weekly Report 3|35

Revision of People’s Armed Police Force Law Reaches Completion, Providing a Strong Legal Support for Effectively Carrying Out Responsibilities and Missions Xinhua
6.20 At the 19th meeting of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, the Committee voted to revise the People’s Armed Police Force Law. The revisions went into effect the next day. The revisions to the law clearly defined the role of the Armed Police Force “to be on duty, handle sudden social safety incidents, prevent and respond to terrorist activities, work as maritime law enforcement, rescue and defense operations and other duties assigned by the Central Military Commission (CMC).” An article written in Xinhua about the change described that “Since adjustments were made to the Armed Police Force’s leadership and command systems, [its] relationship with the government and its public security bureau have undergone large changes.” An NPC Standing Committee Legislative Affairs Commission official described what the revisions clarified from three sides: First, central and local governments above the county level should work with the Armed Police Force to establish mission requirements and coordination mechanisms; Second, once the requirements have been set, mobilize the Armed Police Force to conduct the mission according to law; Lastly, these governments should provide guidance to the Armed Police Force on the aforementioned duties. Xie Xinping: The Mountains Cannot Impede the River, the Waters Still Rush East--China’s Answer to the Global Defensive Fight Against Pandemic PLA Daily
6.22 PLA Daily
published a lengthy nine-part Xie Xinping (解辛平) commentary affirming that the China’s development would not be obstructed by challenges such as the novel coronavirus epidemic and the tensions with the US that the disease exacerbated. The article declared that China would continue to push forward its efforts to comprehensively achieve a moderately prosperous society, continue the tough battle against poverty, continue to adhere to a peaceful path of development, continue to uphold a community of shared future for mankind, and fully display characteristics of a “responsible great power.”
The first section of the article chastised the US for fomenting anti-China sentiment in the aftermath of China’s decisive and successful struggle with the novel coronavirus. According to the article, efforts to discredit China are driven by outdated Cold War mentality and zero-sum games. They only serve to force China into sacrificing its right to develop and swallowing the bitter fruit that damages China’s sovereignty and dignity. The article claimed that this sort of behavior is akin to what China’s experienced in the 19th century. Continuing, the article declared that the reaction of some US politicians is completely born out of insecurity about China’s emergence. Meanwhile, latent lesions in the US such as racial discrimination and economic inequality have only served to accelerate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The second section of the article emphasized the centrality of the CCP in combating the novel coronavirus and advancing China’s wider progress. The article declared that China is presently in a critical phase where it’s growing stronger and that it will only beset by ever increasing internal and external pressure. Since opening up and reform, the CCP’s role in guiding China through various challenges has become evident and proved that socialism with Chinese characteristics has vitality and superiority--it is the foundational guarantee for the Chinese nation in overcoming difficulties and achieving rejuvenation.
The third section of the article emphasized the CCP’s commitment to the people. It declared that the CCP leadership would continue to implement the anti-poverty campaign despite the negative economic impact of the pandemic, and wrote glowingly of the CCP’s ability to mobilize vast resources and manpower to Wuhan in order to “save every life at all costs” during the height of the epidemic. The struggle with the disease fully displayed China’s power, spirit, and efficiency.
The fourth section of the article criticized the botched US response to the novel coronavirus, placing it in sharp contrast with China’s efforts. The article accused “some US politicians” for caring more about the polls and fluctuations in the stock market than for the lives of ordinary people, and noted the coronavirus’s disproportionate toll on minorities and the poor. On the other hand, the CCP placed the interests of the people above all else, bearing all the costs and treating all patients regardless of gender, age, or economic status.
The fifth section of the article dispelled concerns about the state of the Chinese economy. The article declared that time and time again, the CCP proved its ability to weather economic storms despite predictions of China’s economic collapse. Neither the effects of the coronavirus nor the impact of a “trade war” and “technological war” with the US will impede China’s development.
The sixth section of the article criticized isolationist trends in the US while presenting China as the guardian of globalism. The article accused some US politicians of erecting trade barriers and recklessly fanning populism in a time when the world needs cooperation the most. Furthermore, the article condemned “some US politicians” for shamelessly leveraging the retreat from globalism to target Chinese firms, forcing tens of thousands of global suppliers to “choose sides” and damaging the world market regulations. On the other hand, the article emphatically declared that China’s open doors will continue to widen-- “China is not only a beneficiary [of the open world economy,] but also a contributor.”
The seventh section highlighted China’s active role in combating the novel coronavirus overseas. According to the article, “in these months, it is precisely China that has continuously injected confidence into and coalesced forces around global cooperation...with each sincere and vigorous action by China, the concept of a shared community of shared future for mankind becomes ever popular.”
The eighth section of the article highlights the role of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The article accused some US politicians of neglecting to counter the novel coronavirus in favor of building a “new iron curtain” directed at China, and made reference to the US National Defense Strategy’s focus on the return of great power competition, the playing of the “Taiwan card,” and the activities of the US military around China. In light of all these tensions, the article declared “no matter how the external environment changes, shaking mountains may be easy, but shaking the PLA is not!” The article then lists the advancements made by the PLA in its path towards becoming a “strong military with Chinese characteristics.” Moreover, it declared that by following the commands of the Party, the PLA’s outstanding contributions to the novel coronavirus response proved once again that the “people’s army, from beginning to end, has been a heroic military that the Party and the people can rely upon. Lastly, the article highlighted the PLA’s role in combating the novel coronavirus and claimed that these activities displayed the PLA’s assumption of the roles of a major power’s military.
The ninth and final section emphasized the role of young people in the future of the country. It noted the role of young people as the main force on the front line of the epidemic response. On the importance of the younger generation, it declared that “if the youth prosper, then the country prospers, if the youth are strong, then the country is strong,”
In conclusion, the article noted that in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, the space for hegemonic countries to display their arrogance will decrease, and their efforts to impede China will only result in a “‘siege’ to isolate themselves.” China, it declared, will continue to adhere to the community of shared future for mankind, and in turn, its influence and appeal will deepen. CMC General Office Publishes “Regulations on the Auditing of Leading Military Cadres with Financial Responsibilities”Xinhua
6.21 The CMC General Office released new regulations related to the oversight of leading military cadres entitled “Regulations on the Auditing of Leading Military Cadres with Financial Responsibilities.” According to Xinhua, The regulation improves strict oversight and promotes loyal responsible leading cadres through including leading cadres with financial responsibilities into the individuals requiring auditing. The regulation is set to take effect on 1 July.
No comments:
Post a Comment