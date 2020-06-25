China tries to pacify families of 'unsung' PLA soldiers killed in Ladakh, reports IANS
- China on Wednesday attempted to pacify the aggrieved families of the Chinese soldiers who were killed in clashes with Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan valley, without any official recognition from Beijing.
- The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime's mouthpiece, The Global Times, written by its editor Hu Xijn claimed that "the dead have been treated with the highest respect in the military, and that the information will eventually be reported to society at the right time, so that heroes can be honored and remembered as they deserve."
- The editorial came two days after a video emerged from China showing that the families of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel were outraged by the fact that unlike Indian soldiers, their martyrs had received no honor and no acknowledgment.
- The video went viral on social media.
- Though the Global Times has admitted that "less than 20" PLA soldiers were killed in the violent face-off in Ladakh, the Xi Jinping government has remained tight-lipped about them.
