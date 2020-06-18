China turned Modi govt's 'fixed' fight into real one: Ambedkar

https://www.cnbctv18.com/politics/india-china-tensions-live-updates-ladakh-galwan-valley-news-pla-indian-army-doklam-daulat-beg-oldi-pangong-lake-global-times-rajnath-singh-india-china-war-india-china-news-6146261.htm
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday alleged that the Modi government was earlier playing a "fixed fight" with China, which the neighbouring country turned into a real one recently.
The Dalit leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reveal why his government was playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) with China, and tell the "politics" behind that policy.
Ambedkar's statements come in the wake of a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops that took place on Monday evening at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which resulted in the death of a colonel and 19 other Indian Army soldiers.
"Fifteen days ago, I had made a statement that the PM is playing 'noora kushti' with China. I had also said that as long as it is 'noora kushti' it doesn't matter, but if China decides to convert it into a real 'kushti', then there will be problem for India. And that's what has happened now," Ambedkar told reporters here.
