Chinese Communist Party: Party Watch Weekly Report

Highlights
The CCDI and NSC announced that Chongqing Deputy Mayor and Municipal Public Security Bureau Head Deng Huilin (邓恢林) was under investigation for serious violations of discipline and law, making him the third consecutive Chongqing public security bureau head to become entrapped in the corruption dragnet.
Propaganda attacked US politicians on multiple fronts, including for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the signing of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, and advocating for restrictions on Confucius Institutes.
Senior Leaders
Sun Chunlan: Take Firm Measures to Curb the Spread of Beijing’s Cluster Epidemic People’s Daily
6.14 Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孙春兰) held a meeting of the State Council Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism. The meeting aimed at “thoroughly implementing the spirit of General Xi Jinping’s important directives and Premier Li Keqiang’s instructions” on the recent Beijing coronavirus outbreak. Sun started by stating that the outbreak is highly correlated with the “densely populated” Xinfadi Agricultural Products Wholesale Market (新发地农产品批发市场). Then, Sun stressed the need for firm measures such as the strengthening of community management and control measures. Lastly, she mentioned the overseas epidemic spread and the importance of preventing incoming cases and domestic spread. While Attending the 127th China Import and Export Fair Online Opening Ceremony, Li Keqiang Emphasizes that Promoting Online Fair is Effective in Protecting the Safety of Industry Chains, Stabilizing Foreign Trade and Investment, and Promoting Win-Win CooperationPeople’s Daily
6.15 Li Keqiang attended the online opening of the 127th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Beijing. Close to 26,000 companies took part in the digital fair. At the fair, Li spoke about how the digital fair reflected “a new approach to the development of international trade” in which the goal is to “demonstrate clearly China’s firm resolution to expand opening up and strive to safeguard the safety of international industry and supply chains to the international community.” Li also interacted with the fair’s participants, expressed that the international environment would still be fraught with complications in the second half of the year, and emphasized the importance of “thoroughly conducting the ‘six stabilities’ (六稳) and ‘six safeguards’ (六保) work well under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core.” Qiushi Publishes Excerpt of Xi Jinping’s Important Speech: Fully Recognize the Great Importance of Proclaiming and Implementing the Civil Code, Better Safeguard the People’s Legal Rights and Interests According to LawQiushi
6.15 Qiushi published an excerpt of Xi Jinping’s speech at the 29 May Politburo Collective Study Session on the importance of the new Civil Code, saying it “has an important position in the legal system of socialism with Chinese characteristics” and is a fundamental law beneficial to long-term stability. Xi emphasized the Party’s role in civil law across historical periods and pointed out that the code drew upon the PRC’s decades of legal history, Chinese civilization’s ancient legal culture, and “the useful accomplishments of mankind’s rule of law civilization (法治文明).” Xi also indicated a need to propagandize on the code’s significance, strengthen work on civil law, properly implement the code and advance the government’s construction of rule of law, strengthen work for popularization and knowledge of the law, and strengthen theoretical research and develop theoretical supports for the civil law system. Xi Jinping Hosts Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 and Delivered the Keynote Speech Xinhua
6.17 Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech entitled “United in Resisting the Epidemic, Together in Overcoming Difficulty” at a China-Africa summit on fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic. First, he emphasized that China would continue supporting epidemic relief efforts in African countries. Second, he emphasized that China would continue to promote China-Africa cooperation--including the cancellation of certain debt in the form of interest-free loans that were due at the end of 2020. Third, Xi affirmed China’s support for multilateralism and said that China would continue to work with African countries to uphold global governance with the United Nations at its core. He declared China’s opposition to politicizing the epidemic, its opposition to racial discrimination and ideological prejudice, and its determination to safeguard international fairness and justice. Fourth, China will continue promoting China-Africa friendship, including the high-level development of the China-Africa comprehensive strategic partnership.
Politburo Standing Committee Member Wang Huning (王沪宁) as well as Ding Xuexiang (丁薛祥), Sun Chunlan (孙春兰), Wang Yi (王毅), and He Lifeng (何立峰) attended the summit. Xi Jinping Delivers A Written Speech to High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International CooperationXinhua
6.18 Xi Jinping delivered a written speech to the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation held on 18 June. In the speech, Xi pointed out the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the international economy and pledged that China is willing to contribute to the global fight against the pandemic and economic restoration. Xi emphasized using the “Belt and Road” Initiative to respond to challenges, protect people’s health and safety, to heal the economy and society, and to promote development as well as China’s insisting on mutual benefit in development. Hu Chunhua Chairs Meeting to Supervise Poverty Alleviation Work in 52 Remaining Impoverished Counties Xinhua
6.18 Politburo member and head of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development Hu Chunhua (胡春华) presided over a teleconference meeting on poverty alleviation work, urging the attendees to complete poverty alleviation objectives and tasks in a timely and high quality manner. Hu pointed out that winning the tough battle against poverty this year is a firm requirement of the Party Center Central Committee and the State Council.
Propaganda Work
Zhong Sheng: The People’s Friendship is Unstoppable People’s Daily
6.14 A Zhong Sheng (钟声) commentary chastised “certain US politicians” for advocating tightened restrictions on Confucius Institutes but concluded that despite their determination to cause trouble in Sino-American relations, the tide of friendly exchanges between the two peoples cannot be stopped.
The article criticized these US politicians’ perceptions that Confucius Institute are an embodiment of “China threat theory” as based on groundless allegations. It declared that Confucius Institutes have never interfered with academic freedom, nor is there such a thing as the strong-armed imposition of Chinese culture. Moreover, it claimed that multiple US universities have debunked these “political lies.” Given that many countries around the world have established centers for language instruction and cultural exchange, the article stated US politicians are blatantly engaging in double standards. It accused them of ignoring facts and creating a “threat” for their political interests, calling to mind a return of McCarthyism. It also stressed that China on the other hand has never sought to challenge or replace anyone, and it has always been committed to developing a relationship with the US that is without conflict or confrontation, has mutual respect and win-win cooperation. Essentially, the current issues emerging in the US-China relationship are due to certain US politicians whose minds are filled with zero sum competition and ideological prejudices, Zhong Sheng stated. In spite of all this, it claimed that the friendship between Chinese and American people cannot be hindered, and “those who go against the flow will ultimately be left behind by people and history.” Ren Ping: Fact is the Best Refuter of RumorPeople’s Daily
6.15 A significant Ren Ping (任平) commentary, “Fact is the Best Refuter of Rumor,” said that the “international community’s fair assessment of China’s experience fighting the epidemic” was that China had been “open and transparent” but “some American politicians” spread contradictory rumors about China’s response, and now allege that China has stolen the results of American vaccine research. Citing Wuhan’s publicized test results as an example of the reliability of Chinese data, the article said, “In the face of facts, the slander of some American politicians towards China not only seems absurdly laughable, to an even greater extent, it makes knowledgeable people of the whole world clearly see [these politicians’] real goal.” The article noted that when a new disease emerges, it takes time to scientifically understand, and it is unclear whether it will become a major epidemic. It alleged that American politicians’ search for “so-called ‘true facts’ and ‘transparency’” was really only a search for a scapegoat to distract from their own failures in fighting the epidemic, citing New York Times reporting and a Washington Post commentary on the domestic political meaning of China in the upcoming US election. The article concluded by quoting an Irish Times commentary that referred to pitying America, saying, “From this [quote], we can read sympathy for America’s ordinary people, and even more, we read contempt for the conduct of some American politicians.” People’s Daily Commentator: Resolutely Oppose the US Interfering in China’s Internal AffairsPeople’s Daily
6.19 People’s Daily
published a commentator article that responded to the US’ signing of the “Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020.” The article begins by calling the bill “a malicious attack on the Chinese government’s policy governing Xinjiang” and that the bill “openly tramples on international law and the basic norms of international relations.” The article characterizes China’s policy in Xinjiang as being directed towards anti-terrorism anti-separatism and denied human rights, ethnic, or religious problems in the area. The article continued that the bill “is in complete disregard of the facts.” The article defends China’s position in Xinjiang by pointing out that “in 2019 Xinjiang received two hundred million tourists and its economic growth rate grew to 6.2%” and that “the Uyghur population in Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region has increased to 11.65 million.” The article also states that Uyghurs “fully enjoy each right and freedom bestowed by China’s constitution.” The article continues to argue that China’s policies in Xinjiang have received approval from the international community and ends by reiterating that “Xinjiang’s affairs are purely China’s internal affair” and “sternly demand[ing] the US correct its mistakes immediately and stop using the so-called Xinjiang bill to harm China’s interests.” People’s Daily Commentator: Unite to Fight the Epidemic, The People of China and Africa Firmly Stand TogetherPeople’s Daily
6.19 People’s Daily
published a commentator article focused on Xi Jinping’s speech at the 17 June Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against COVID-19. After briefly summarizing the speech’s content, the article then praised mutual Chinese-African support during the COVID-19 epidemic, saying, “Chinese-African unity to fight the epidemic explains the deep meaning of the China-Africa community of shared future, planting a new benchmark for international anti-epidemic cooperation.” The article referred to the “four ‘unswervings’” (四个“坚定不移”) mentioned in Xi’s speech: “unswervingly fight the epidemic hand-in-hand, unswervingly advance China-Africa cooperation, unswervingly practice multilateralism, unswervingly advance China-Africa friendship.” The article said China would continue to provide Africa with material and medical support, including by promising to share vaccines with Africa once the research is completed, and that Xi had emphasized stronger Belt and Road cooperation. It concluded, “The epidemic is all of humankind’s common enemy ... Only through mutual respect and united cooperation can humanity finally triumph over the virus. China and Africa call for firm support for multilateralism, the defence of the global governance system with the United Nations at its core, support for the still greater contribution made by the WHO to the global fight against the epidemic, opposition to the politicization of the epidemic and labelling of the virus, and opposition to racial discrimination and ideological prejudice.”
Yang Xiaodu: Make Progress While Ensuring Stability, Urge Reform, Concentrate Energies and Grasp Implementation, Guarantee the Party Central Committee’s Strategic Policies Land Effectively Through High-Quality SupervisionCCDI & NSC
6.14 On an inspection of Tianjin, Politburo member, Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) deputy secretary, and National Supervisory Commission (NSC) director Yang Xiaodu (杨晓渡) spoke on the importance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, following the spirit of Xi’s speeches and the policies of the CCDI’s fourth plenary, strengthening and improving the Party and state’s supervision, and “provide a staunch guarantee” for anti-poverty work. Yang emphasized the importance of carrying out reforms and innovation in the work on establishing CCDI and NSC branches, as well as supervising the implementation of the Party’s theoretical line and policies at universities’s Party organizations and leadership groups. He also emphasized the importance of stronger supervision to push anti-epidemic, economic, and developmental work, strengthening the reforms of the discipline inspection and supervision system, strict management of the Party, and increasing quality, professional levels, and specialization among the ranks. Chongqing Deputy Mayor, Municipal Public Security Bureau Head Deng Huilin Receives Disciplinary Review and Supervision Investigation by the CCDI and NSCCCDI & NSC
6.14 The CCDI and NSC announced that Chongqing Deputy Mayor and Municipal Public Security Bureau Head Deng Huilin (邓恢林) was under investigation for serious violations of discipline and law. Deng is the third consecutive Chongqing public security bureau head to become entrapped in the corruption dragnet, following his predecessors He Ting (何挺) and Wang Lijun (王立军). Former Hainan Higher People’s Court Vice President Zhang Jiahui Accused of Receiving 43.75 Million RMB in Bribes in the First InstanceCCDI & NSC
6.17 The CCDI and NSC reposted a statement by the Hainan No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court announcing that the first instance of the corruption allegations against former Hainan Higher People’s Court vice president Zhang Jiahui (张家慧) was held. Zhang was accused of directly or indirectly illegally accepting 43.75 million RMB worth of property. According to the article, the prosecutor’s office believes that Zhang’s crimes amounted to charges of accepting bribery, bending the law in administrative cases, and fraud. The article announced that Zhang had pleaded guilty. Former CNOOC Deputy General Manager and Party Committee Member Han Xingsan Stripped of Party MembershipCCDI & NSC
6.17 An investigation carried out by the CCDI and NSC’s branches in China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and Zibo, Shandong into former CNOOC Deputy General Manager and Party Committee Member Han Xingsan (韩星三) determined that Han had “seriously violated discipline and laws.” According to an article posted on the CCDI and NSC website, “Upon investigation, Han was found to have violated political discipline and resisted organizational investigation.” In addition, Han was charged with numerous counts of corruption and abuses of his position for personal profit.
Central Military Commission
CMC Chairman Xi Jinping Signed an Order to Release the Revised Regulations on Education in Military Academies (Trial) Xinhua
6.16 In his capacity as CMC Chairman, Xi Jinping recently signed an order to release new regulations concerning military education institutes. The document aims to lay the groundwork for developing a new type of high quality and specialized personnel, comprehensively reconstructs the academy instruction management system, delineates the duties responsibilities of all levels, and regulates the work operations of all aspects and the whole process of military academy education. The regulations include 11 chapters and 90 provisions that implement the requirements of political loyalty of the military, specified teaching and research tasks and requirements, and defined requirements for leaders, faculty, and cadets. The document also highlighted the cultivation of political abilities and the need for all teaching activities to focus on fighting and winning wars. The regulations will go in effect on 1 July, 2020. Xi Jinping Provides Important Directives Regarding Strategic Management Training of the Military Xinhua
6.18 A military strategic management training was recently conducted over teleconference. Xi made directives on the conference, emphasizing that strategic management training is very significant and should be conducted meticulously. The military should maintain its orientation towards objectives, issues, and results; strive to update management theories and improve strategic management system mechanisms; and strive to advance the implementation of the 13th Five Year Plan and the planning and organization of the 14th Five Year Plan.
Central Military Commission (CMC) Vice Chairmen Xu Qiliang (许其亮) and Zhang Youxia (张又侠) and CMC members Wei Fenghe (魏凤和), Li Zuocheng (李作成), Miao Hua (苗华), and Zhange Shengmin (张升民) attended the event.
International Liaison Work
6.15 International Department Assistant Head Li Mingxiang (李明祥) participated in the opening of a four-day webinar with the Senegalese Alliance for the Republic (APR). Other participants included over 20 mid- and high-level APR cadres
.
6.16 International Department Deputy Head Qian Hongshan (钱洪山) held a videoconference with Party of the European Left President Heinz Bierbaum
.
6.17 Qian Hongshan held a videoconference with Cypriot Progressive Party of Working People Secretary of the Economy Nicos Ioannou
.
6.18 Qian Hongshan participated in a joint interview on the Russian TV station Redline with Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Department of Respiratory Infectious Diseases Director Feng Luzhao (冯录召), Communist Party of the Russian Federation Central Committee Deputy Chairman Dmitry Novikov, and Russian State Duma Health Protection Committee member Alexei Kurinny
.
6.19 International Department Head Song Tao (宋涛) and Deputy Head Guo Yezhou (郭业洲) participated in a high-level webinar the CCP and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) jointly held on “constructing strong and powerful ruling parties that are in office for the people and that keep abreast of the times.” The webinar featured more than 100 participants from central departments, seven provincial CCP committees, and the NCP Central Committee. Other participants included Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) Party Secretary Wu Yingjie (吴英杰), TAR Party Deputy Secretary and TAR Government Chairman Qizhala (齐扎拉), TAR Party Standing Committee members Jiang Jie (姜杰), Bianbazhaxi (边巴扎西), and Liu Jiang (刘江), NCP Chairman and former Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and NCP Secretary and Nepli Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ishwar
Organization Work
6.16 Hu Zhenjiang
(胡振江) was appointed deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
6.16 Yang Jin
(杨进) was appointed permanent delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.
6.19 Xu Xianping
(许宪平) was appointed chairman of China South Industries Group and secretary of its party group.
6.19 Yu Xubo
(于旭波) was appointed chairman of China General Technology Group and secretary of its party group
