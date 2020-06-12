‘Chinese diplomatic failure’ as Australia’s dovish voices fall silent

Australia’s calls for a Covid-19 inquiry have drawn a furious response from China, including tariffs and travel warnings from a tried and trusted diplomatic playbook. But this time there are signs that Australia is willing to stand its ground.
When Australia first proposed an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which would send relations with China to their lowest ebb in years, reaction at home was mixed.
Kerry Stokes, one of the country’s richest tycoons, used a front-page interview in the West Australian newspaper he owns to warn against poking “our biggest provider of income in the eye,” while mining magnate Andrew Forrest called for any investigation to be delayed.
Former foreign ministers Bob Carr and Gareth Evans criticized the government for creating unnecessary tensions by turning an otherwise reasonable search for answers into a public spectacle, instead of engaging in quiet diplomacy. In the state of Victoria, meanwhile, treasurer Tim Pallas accused the federal government of vilifying the country’s largest trading partner and leaving local exporters to deal with the inevitable fallout.
But as Beijing has continued to ramp up the pressure on key sectors of Australia’s economy, voices urging understanding of China’s position have all but evaporated from a national conversation that has long been informed by both hawkish and dovish sentiment.
After earlier slapping restrictions on imports of Australian beef and barley, Beijing’s recent warnings to its citizens against traveling or studying in the country have caused indignation and dismay to the extent that even observers known for their diplomatic views on China have struggled to see the other side.
James Laurenceson is the director of the Australia-China Relations Institute, which was set up with a donation by Chinese billionaire real estate developer Xiangmo Huang and continues to receive support from China Construction Bank. He said there were now “next to no voices sympathetic to Beijing’s latest salvoes,” in contrast to the range of “respected” voices who had argued for engagement with Beijing before the inquiry was proposed.
“In being well and truly over the top, it’s been a Chinese diplomatic failure of immense proportions,” he said.
China’s education ministry on Tuesday warned the country’s citizens to “exercise caution” before choosing Australia as a study destination owing to “multiple incidents of discrimination targeting those of Asian descent” related to the coronavirus.
This came just days after the ministry of culture and tourism had urged against travel to Australia, citing a “significant increase” in racist attacks.
While Beijing’s warnings about racism highlight a longstanding issue faced by Asians in Australia, the timing of its statements has been seen as a pretext to enact further economic retaliation over the coronavirus inquiry, after Chinese officials blasted the proposal as a political smear campaign.
Asian-Australians have reported a spike in racist incidents amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
“Isolated incidents can be explained away, but as the sanctions mount it becomes harder to argue they are not deliberate trade coercion,” he said.
Beijing last month slapped an 80% tariff on Australian barley and suspended imports from four Australian abattoirs. Although it has insisted the measures were related to inspection and quarantine violations and unfair trade practices, they followed a warning by Chinese Ambassador Cheng Jingye in April that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian products over the inquiry push.
“The mood in Australia has turned against China to the point where people who counsel engagement – notably the mining magnate Andrew Forrest – have actually been called ‘traitors,’” said Salvatore Babones, adjunct scholar at the right-leaning Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney. “The harder China pushes, the greater Australian resistance hardens.”
In unusually direct comments on Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would “never be intimidated by threats” or surrender its values in response to “coercion” from China or anywhere else.
A sustained drop-off in Chinese visitors and students could deal a potentially devastating blow to Australia’s tourism and international education industries, both of which are already reeling from the shutdown of international travel in the wake of the coronavirus.
Before the pandemic, about 1.4 million Chinese visited Australia each year, spending some $8.3 billion. Chinese students are also the main driver of the country’s $26 billion international education industry, making up about 11% of the entire student population.
Sino-Australian relations have been tested in recent years as national security concerns have butted up against economic considerations – leading Australia, a key US ally, to pass anti-foreign interference laws, ban China’s Huawei from its 5G network, and unveil plans to expand its powers to force the sale of foreign-owned businesses where there are security risks.
But until now, voices in academia and business urging moderation and engagement had been prominent in the national debate, even amid widespread and growing suspicion of Beijing’s intentions.
China’s most recent moves had caused particular shock and disappointment because they were aimed at businesses that have been “actively engaging with and supportive of China,” said Delia Lin, a senior Chinese Studies lecturer at the University of Melbourne.
“Some [firms] told me they were shocked and disappointed with the actions that Chinese ministries have taken to defame Australia,” Lin said.
“These precautionary warnings caught many by surprise. Though this is not the first warning against Australia the Chinese ministry of education has issued, the wording is totally different this time and it’s aimed at creating a devastating and lasting impact on the international education industry in Australia.”
Dominic Meagher, a visiting fellow at the Australian National University with 15 years of experience promoting closer ties with China, said there had been a “change in the mood, with Australians less concerned about whether [Beijing] was angry at us or not.”
“The logic is: if [China] is determined to always be angry at everyone over so many trivial issues, rather than tripping over yourself to not upset them it’s better to just get used to living with their anger,” he said.
Although Beijing has not acknowledged any link between its travel advisories or trade restrictions and tensions with Australia over the inquiry, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Monday said she hoped Australia could work with China “on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and do things that are conducive to our comprehensive strategic partnership.”
Mobo Gao, a Chinese-Australian professor at the University of Adelaide, said Australians, including many Chinese-Australians, increasingly viewed the situation as hopeless but, judging from social media, huge numbers of people in China believed Beijing had “tolerated Australia’s arrogance for too long.”
“To them a fightback is overdue,” Gao said. “Rightly or wrongly, many Chinese think there is no mutual respect in this relationship.”
Amid divisions that appear increasingly intractable, observers are holding out little hope for a thaw.
“Previously, China may have tried to be more friendly to other countries as it ramped up rhetoric against the US,” said Yun Jiang, a former Australian public servant who now serves as director of the China Policy Centre, an independent research organization. “However, China likely sees Australia as firmly in the US camp, so it is unlikely to use the same strategy on Australia now. China’s recent actions have also antagonized Australia.
“That, coupled with popular sentiments on Covid-19, means there is not much popular support in Australia for improving the bilateral relationship.”
