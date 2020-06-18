June 18, 2020

Chinese officer’s LA arrest sharpens tensions

Axios.com

Last week, U.S. officials unsealed an indictment charging Xin Wang, a medical researcher affiliated with the Chinese military, of lying about his affiliation with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on his visa application.

Why it matters: In a sign of increasing tensions, Wang, a PLA employee, is now in U.S. custody, a rarity in the U.S.-China intelligence battle.

Wang was granted an educational visa in 2018 to study at the University of California San Francisco, one of the country’s foremost academic medical institutions. In 2019 he began his research there.

But Wang knowingly lied about his continuing PLA affiliation on his visa application, say prosecutors.

  • He was continuing to draw a PLA stipend while in the United States.
  • He was tasked by his superiors at a PLA military laboratory to “observe the layout of the UCSF lab and bring back information on how to replicate it in China,” say prosecutors.
  • Wang, who held the equivalent rank of major in the PLA, was also transporting studies from UCSF back to China to share with his fellow PLA military researchers, according to prosecutors.

    • Between the lines: Wang’s arrest fits a pattern of Chinese nationals obscuring their PLA affiliation in order to gather intelligence within U.S. educational or research facilities, according to the U.S. government.

    • In February, for example, prosecutors charged Yanqing Ye, a PLA colonel, with lying about her current military service when applying for a visa to study at Boston University’s Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering.
    • According to prosecutors, Ye’s PLA superiors continued to task her to gather data on U.S. military projects while in the United States, as well as to compile information on American professors working in high-tech areas.

      • The big picture: In late May, Trump administration officials announced that it was canceling educational and research visas for Chinese nationals affiliated with the PLA or whose Chinese universities receive PLA funding, a policy shift expected to affect roughly 3,000 of the 360,000 U.S.-based Chinese students.

      What to watch: Some universities and civil rights groups fear the move is a prelude to a broader crackdown on Chinese students in the United States

