|Axios.com
Last week, U.S. officials unsealed an indictment charging Xin Wang, a medical researcher affiliated with the Chinese military, of lying about his affiliation with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on his visa application.
Why it matters: In a sign of increasing tensions, Wang, a PLA employee, is now in U.S. custody, a rarity in the U.S.-China intelligence battle.
Wang was granted an educational visa in 2018 to study at the University of California San Francisco, one of the country’s foremost academic medical institutions. In 2019 he began his research there.
But Wang knowingly lied about his continuing PLA affiliation on his visa application, say prosecutors.
Between the lines: Wang’s arrest fits a pattern of Chinese nationals obscuring their PLA affiliation in order to gather intelligence within U.S. educational or research facilities, according to the U.S. government.
The big picture: In late May, Trump administration officials announced that it was canceling educational and research visas for Chinese nationals affiliated with the PLA or whose Chinese universities receive PLA funding, a policy shift expected to affect roughly 3,000 of the 360,000 U.S.-based Chinese students.
What to watch: Some universities and civil rights groups fear the move is a prelude to a broader crackdown on Chinese students in the United States
June 18, 2020
Chinese officer’s LA arrest sharpens tensions
at 4:23 AM
