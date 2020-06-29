CIA: Spies wanted

AXIOS.com
The CIA is trying to change its image — starting with a new ad campaign that features a young, diverse cast of officers in orientation and later in the field.
Why it matters: The agency is competing for talent with tech giants and trying to attract a more diverse range of aspiring spies to a career often portrayed (not inaccurately) as the domain of white men, the FT reports.
Ned Price, a former CIA analyst, writes in Foreign Policy that the ad might surprise those who assume "the CIA’s recruitment process is more targeted, more discrete" — in line with "the Hollywood depiction of a grizzled recruiter approaching a promising student on a college campus or in a dark bar."
- While that's no longer the case, the ad is still not particularly realistic, Price writes, and not just because it presents "a level of diversity, especially in terms of race, that today’s CIA could only dream of."
- The intimate "welcome to the CIA" moment was out of step with Price's orientation experience of being "herded into" lecture halls and "talked at for weeks about issues both sublime and mundane."
- Rising spies may encounter the sorts of "thrills" portrayed in the ad, he notes, but they'll also face a whole lot more bureaucracy
