June 06, 2020
Delhi Riots: Denial of bail to a pregnant woman
In May 2014 a heavily pregnant ex-Muslim woman Dr Median Yahya Ibrahim was given death penalty by court for leaving Islam and marrying a Christian man, in Sudan.
Islamic law prescribes death for Apostasy, ie death to anyone who leaves Islam, whether born Muslim or convert. This is the law today in 8 Islamic countries, eg Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan etc.
〰Those clamouring over denial of bail to a pregnant woman, accused in Delhi riots should be cornered over this. That woman is on record giving provocative slogans in Delhi, she can't be pardoned just for being pregnant. The law specifies what to do in such cases, and is being duly followed.
Let us attack the death penalty given to a pregnant ex-Muslim woman and the death penalty to apostates in Islam. Let us trend #ExMuslimLivesMatter since ex-Muslims have a rewaard on their heads in any part of the world, including USA, Europe, Canada, Australia etc.
BBC News | Sudan death penalty reignites Islam apostasy debate - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-27433241?ocid=wsnews.chat-apps.in-app-msg.whatsapp.trial.link1_.auin
