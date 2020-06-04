EU at odds with UK and US in response to new Hong Kong security law

|
|
|
|
|🔴The facts: The EU’s reaction to Beijing’s announcement that it is to impose national security laws on Hong Kong stands in stark contrast to that of its allies. Whereas the US is threatening to revoke Hong Kong’s special trading status and is debating sanctions, and the UK has said it will change its immigration rules to allow access to British National Overseas passport-holders from the territory, the EU’s response has been far less robust. EU High Representative Josep Borrell issued a statement expressing “grave concern at the steps taken by China” but signaled that the EU was not planning to take concrete action beyond “trying to put pressure on the Chinese authorities”. To date, Sweden has been the only member state to call for sanctions.
By contrast, the US threat to revoke Hong Kong’s special status is likely to have a measurable impact. A fall in exports could negatively affect the Hong Kong economy, which is already in recession. If that resulted in increased unemployment it would be likely to further stoke tensions. Hong Kong currently enjoys favorable trading terms with the US on the basis of its status as a separate customs territory from Mainland China. Revoking this special status could be just the starting point. If the US response extends to sanctions in the financial area, it will become difficult for US companies to operate in Hong Kong.
Meanwhile, reactions in Hong Kong have been mixed. While emigration inquiries have surged in recent days, the response from Hong Kong institutions has varied. For those with ties to China, it is a tricky balancing act positioning themselves publicly on the security law. The heads of five publicly funded Hong Kong universities have backed the decision, while Hong Kong’s justice minister, Teresa Jeng, has said there are “no grounds” to bar foreign judges from ruling on national security cases, but that the city could benefit from setting up a special court to try people over seditious crimes. The details of the legislation have yet to be clearly defined.
🔴MERICS analysis: “The reaction from Europe confirms the EU and its Members’ unwillingness to use the bloc’s economic power vis-à-vis Beijing, an area in which Europe could apply some leverage considering that the EU is China’s largest trading partner,” says MERICS analyst Lucrezia Poggetti. “The EU’s failure to elaborate a strong response to Beijing’s plans raises questions about Europe’s commitment to finding a “robust” strategy on China - as Josep Borrell recently put it in a meeting with German Ambassadors - and its commitment to the protection and promotion of liberal values and the rules-based international order.”
More on the topic: The MERICS Monitor “Financial hub at risk - How China's reaction to protests jeopardizes Hong Kong's status” analyzes the risk of Hong Kong losing its special trading status
Media coverage and sources:
No comments:
Post a Comment