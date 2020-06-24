AXIOS.COM
Experts oppose AI crime prediction research
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
More than 1,000 experts signed an open letter opposing the publication of research into using artificial intelligence to predict criminal behavior.
Why it matters: The real-life datasets that any machine-learning algorithm on criminality prediction would be trained on are inevitably biased, which means the technology would be as well. Allowing such research to go forward risks encoding injustice.
Driving the news: A New York Times investigation of a man wrongfully fingered for a crime by a faulty facial recognition algorithm demonstrates it can be even harder for the innocent to fight automated bias than the human version.
Background: In early May, Harrisburg University sent a press release about the development of automated computer facial recognition software that researchers at the university claimed was capable of predicting with 80% accuracy whether someone is likely to be a criminal based solely on a picture of their face.
The news prompted a handful of experts in AI on Monday to send an open letter calling on Springer Nature to rescind its offer to publish the study and for all scientific publishers to commit to not publishing similar work in the future.
Context: Earlier this month, major tech companies like IBM and Amazon announced an end or partial suspension of facial recognition products in part out of response to those concerns.
The bottom line: The decisions made on research now will help decide whether AI becomes another tool of injustice.
June 24, 2020
Experts oppose AI crime prediction research
at 8:12 PM
