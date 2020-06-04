Foreign Policy: Under-pressure Beijing presents itself as a responsible and ambitious global power

|
|The facts: Against the background of the coronavirus pandemic and increasing tensions with the United States, China’s government used the NPC to try to present itself as a responsible power, reiterating its ambition to contribute to a “human community with a shared future” and to the “reform” of the global governance system. Statements by party and military leaders at side meetings were more aggressive, however, with open discussion about an attack on Taiwan if peaceful reunification cannot be achieved and direct criticism of alleged US attempts to “contain” China. The Chinese leadership announced that the military budget for 2020 was going to grow by 6.6 percent year on year, a slower growth rate than in previous years. Meanwhile, foreign affairs spending will drop by 11.8 percent this year.
What to watch: We are likely to see China continue with more aggressive actions in the South China Sea and the area surrounding Taiwan, to demonstrate that Beijing and its ambitions have not been weakened by the pandemic or the ensuing economic slowdown. Relations with Taiwan will be particularly interesting to watch, although it seems almost certain that they will continue to deteriorate, especially given China’s recent actions on Hong Kong. Tensions with the US are bound to continue to escalate as well, as an under-pressure Beijing tries to reassert its authority, distract from domestic troubles, and stoke nationalist sentiment.
MERICS analysis: The fact that defense spending is still growing while other government expenditures are being cut is evidence of the importance that Beijing places on the military as a vehicle for its ambitions to become a global power by 2049, as well as proof of its sense of insecurity in the current geopolitical environment. “Beijing clearly does not feel safe enough domestically or internationally to slow down its military buildup and modernization, even at a time when the economy is suffering,” says MERICS analyst Helena Legarda.
