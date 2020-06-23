How do you run a military court over Zoom? 

see url: https://www.theregister.com/
Interesting article...28 bullet points to presentation, I must say, I just do not like the idea of criminal court case hearings being conducted over the internet. There is something special about the participants being physically present at the court hearing so that one can see and hear what is going on. It's a bit like conducting the EU UK Brexit negotiations over the www. There is no virtual bathroom, where the real negotiations go on
Britain's Military Court Service mixes ancient and modern in the most jarring way
A bizarre new court protocol for sentencing military criminals over Zoom includes instructions for the ceremonial carrying of a laptop and webcam in and out of the courtroom.
In no fewer than 28 bullet points the UK's Military Court Service, (MCS) which deals with officers, soldiers, sailors and airmen accused of crimes, has set out its protocol for using videoconferencing to sentence guilty military lawbreakers.
According to the MCS,
