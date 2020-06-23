How Much Territory Has China ‘Grabbed’ in Arunachal Pradesh?

In sharp contrast to China’s aggressive activities and claims on Galwan Valley is a stealthy project of ‘grabbing’ territory, that it has implemented thousands of kilometers away along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, over the past several decades.

After the war of 1962, there were only two episodes along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in a skirmish and stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

In 1975, four soldiers of the Assam Rifles were ambushed and killed after a patrolling party of the PLA intruded deep into Indian territory in Tawang’s Tulung La on the western fringe of the border state.