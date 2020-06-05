June 05, 2020
India Outlook: Oxford Analytica Weekly Brief
🔴 *INDIA OUTLOOK
Source: Oxford Analytica Weekly Brief
The first brief in the prospects series this week examined India, where the shadow of COVID-19 will loom large in the latter half of the year. Although India is trying to mitigate the economic damage caused by its COVID-19 lockdown while maintaining fiscal discipline, GDP will likely contract through the rest of this year. Goldman Sachs estimates that GDP will shrink by 45% in the April-June quarter; the collapse in demand means substantial recovery over subsequent quarters is a remote prospect.
The COVID-19 lockdown has cost millions of jobs: the official unemployment rate rose to 23.5% in April from 8.7% in March. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will double down on efforts to promote his 'Make in India' initiative, which has flagged since its 2014 launch. However, this strategy is unlikely to spur economic revival in the short term, as the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis has hit many of India's leading manufacturers.
At the same time, India will have increasingly fraught relations with Pakistan and China this year. Beijing and Delhi have in recent years sought to improve economic ties, but they remain strategic rivals. Moreover, Delhi has become a key player in Washington's strategy to push back on Beijing's regional influence. Indian and Chinese troops frequently jostle at the India-China border, which has never been formally agreed, but tense confrontations could become more regular. Meanwhile, tensions over Kashmir risk pushing India and Pakistan to the brink of conflict. In recent weeks, India has stepped up operations against militants in Kashmir. There has also been an uptick in shelling by India and Pakistan at the Line of Control. Any militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir would likely prompt Delhi to launch cross-border raids or even air strikes, and Pakistan would almost certainly retaliate.
at 12:04 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment