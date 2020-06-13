India’s China Conundrum: Building a Great Wall of Democracy to Quarantine China

Streamed live 2 hours ago. **** Watch
Even if de-escalation happens and status quo ante is restored (which is unlikely) along the Line of Actual Control in eastern #Ladakh after a tense standoff between #India and #China, there is no reason for New Delhi to trust Beijing. If anything, the fourth standoff ever since the rise of #CPC general secretary #Xi Jinping to absolute power shows India must not be lulled into believing that China will allow ‘peace and tranquillity’ to prevail along the LAC. Sooner than later there will be further transgressions by the PLA at some point or the other along the 3,800 km LAC. India has a China conundrum – it is a very real and very difficult problem that requires short-term, medium-term and long-term measures to achieve the goal of ultimately taming a rogue dragon. In the short and medium term, Raksha Mantralay and Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi have to play smart and swift tactical games, making the most of the rising global anger against China in the wake of the Made in Wuhan #COVID19 pandemic. In this second conversation on India’s China conundrum, Harsh V Pant, Director of Studies and Head of the Strategic Studies Programme at ORF, and Tanvi Madan, Director of The India Project and Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution, join Kanchan Gupta, Distinguished Fellow at ORF, to discuss possible political responses in the light of the current standoff in east Ladakh. Can India change gears and leverage diplomacy to isolate China? Should India risk playing the ‘Democracy Card’? Is it a good idea to openly align with Taiwan and raise discomfiting questions on Hong Kong? How can Quad and Quad Plus be used to India’s advantage? These and other questions feature in this conversation. The key takeaway is: India must shed its hesitation, reluctance and diffidence, its unstated willingness to strike but its obvious fear to wound. The time for prevarication is over. Now is the time for robustly iterating India’s national interest, which lies in joining the emerging post-pandemic new world order and the insipient global alliance of democracies that seek to confront and contain China and its amoral aspirations. India must, for starters, tie its flag to the mast of the ship called Democracy as it sets sail to contest CPC’s smash-and-grab policy of dominating the world at any cost.
