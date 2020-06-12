June 12, 2020

Job Opening: Open-Source Analyst


Center for Advanced China Research



The Center for Advanced China Research (CACR), a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization dedicated to open-source Chinese-language research, is hiring open source analysts. The analyst will leverage their Chinese-language skills to deduce policy-relevant insights on PRC politics and foreign affairs.
 
Job Summary:
 
Analysts will provide crucial research and analytical contributions for CACR’s regular reports and briefings on China’s politics and foreign policy as they relate to US-China relations. Ideal candidates possess professional experience working on topics related to China’s political system and foreign policy, excellent Chinese-language research skills, and excellent writing skills. They should feel comfortable working in a small-team “startup” setting and in public speaking roles. Duties are as follows: 
  • Conducting Chinese-language research using openly available sources on Chinese politics and foreign affairs
  • Creatively providing regular policy recommendations based on research findings 
  • Producing and delivering presentations
  • Contributing to further business development of CACR
  • Performing a variety of other reasonable duties
 
Qualifications:
  • Ability to complete research tasks efficiently through focused and undistracted work while working remotely.
  • Possess an advanced degree in China/Asian/International Affairs and/or 3-5 years of experience working on China-related topics professionally.
  • Native or advanced Chinese-language research skills. Ability to pass in-person timed language assessment.
  • Time living/working/studying in Mainland China.
  • Track record of excellent analysis, writing, and communication skills.
  • Discipline to conduct prolonged research for disparate pieces of information. Ability to approach research tasks creatively.
  • Eligibility to work in the United States. Located in the Washington, DC area. 
 
Compensation/Schedule: 

CACR provides an analyst compensation package that includes a competitive salary, health, dental, and vision plan coverage, 401k retirement savings plan with matching contributions, flexible work schedule, and paid-time off.
 
Application:
 
The entire package should be submitted as an email: no attachments will be reviewed. All applicants will be contacted about their application within two weeks of submission. Applicants must submit the following:
 
  • One short paragraph explaining why the applicant is interested
  • Resume
  • A list of 3 references (including reference’s name, title, affiliation, email address, and phone number)
 
Please send all materials to:
David Gitter: dgitter@ccpwatch.org
