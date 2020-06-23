|AXIOS.com
Mike Pompeo. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP
Four more major Chinese state-owned media outlets will be required to inform the U.S. State Department of their personnel rosters and real-estate holdings as if they were foreign embassies, Axios' Marisa Fernandez and I report.
Driving the news: The restrictions will apply to the Global Times, China Central Television, China News Service and People’s Daily, bringing the total to nine Chinese state media outlets labeled by the Trump administration as arms of the Chinese government.
The big picture: This is the latest step in a media war between the U.S. and China that has escalated during the pandemic.
Yes, but: The costs imposed aren't symmetrical. The Chinese government doesn't support the ideal of freedom of the press and has little interest in standing up for the rights of Chinese journalists in the U.S.
What to watch: Expect retaliation from the Chinese side, especially given that China still hasn't responded to the Trump administration's most recent decision concerning visas.
June 23, 2020
More Chinese media outlets deemed "foreign missions"
