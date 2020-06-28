June 28, 2020
Most of the culprits have also side stepped from PAF
.
Taking advantage of the fact that Retd Air Marshals were running the show and they got adjusted without giving exams and many more issues.
Little known about probe into PIA's pilots
by Ilyas Khan, BBC News, Pakistan
Pakistan's aviation authorities have been probing allegations of PIA pilots' fake qualifications since 2018, but not much is known about it.
Since 1965, PIA has suffered 10 major crashes and several minor incidents. Inquiries have been held but they don't seem to have led to any improvements.
Many say the airline, which once played a major role in the launch of one the top Middle Eastern airlines, Emirates, has subsequently gone down the same path to institutional decay as the rest of the country.
*Over the years, both the PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority have come to be dominated by serving or retired officers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), prompting some to call it the retirement home for the military.*
Patronage politics has also led to large-scale recruitments, making it one of the most overstaffed airlines in the world.
In recent years, there have been frequent allegations of drug trafficking and smuggling involving PIA staffers, but in most cases there haven't been visible reprisals.
Many feel a one-off blame on individual error or fake educational degrees will only help to keep the doors shut on transparency and prevent wider exposure of the vested interests that have brought PIA to where it is today.
at 10:21 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment