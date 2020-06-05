June 05, 2020
Most shocking aspect of the Chinese intrusion
https://twitter.com/ajaishukla/status/1268419958431596551?s=20
The most shocking aspect of the Chinese intrusions is this: Many Indians clearly love @narendramodi more than they love their country.
They would close their eyes and allow China to capture chunks of Indian territory, rather than admit such a thing had happened on Modi’s watch.
Satish
@GoonerSatish
·
Jun 4
Only Modi has proved to be greater than the pandemic when no other world leader, from Trump to Jinping or Boris has quite managed to do so. *Even when his policies lack substance, majority continue to sell Modi as indispensable. Problem lies with people & their thought process*
