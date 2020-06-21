Opinion | The long shadow cast by China on communist politics in India

One afternoon, from our school bus, we watched a young man take a trader’s life with a sword on busy Gariahat Road. I learnt what “Section 144" was, and what gunfire sounded like. Every other day, there was a report of a traffic constable killed. “How does killing a traffic policeman help a revolution?" my father would ask. “Standing there, rain or shine, for eight hours a day, unarmed, he is as much a victim of the system as the people these boys claim to be fighting for." In a supreme irony, more than 30 years later, I would hear Kanu Sanyal, one of the top leaders of the Naxal movement, say almost the words, sitting in his home in the little town of Naxalbari: “Killing a traffic policeman is not revolution," he said. “It only turned the people against us. We were wrong."

Then began the brutal crackdown, after the Congress swept to power in the state in 1971. Thousands of young men and women were killed and thrown into the Hooghly or secret mass graves. The names of policemen like Runu Guha Niyogi were spoken in hushed whispers. His methods of interrogation were reputedly fearsome. The Naxalites’ supreme leader Charu Mazumdar (“CM", as his followers called him) was arrested in 1972 and died in custody. By the time we left Calcutta for Bombay in 1974, an uneasy peace had returned.