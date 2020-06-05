June 05, 2020
PAK NEWS: Summary
*05 JUNE 2020*
1. *COVID UPDATES*
Total cases - 85264
Deaths - 1770
Recovered - 30128
Sindh - 32910
Punjab - 31104
KP - 11373
Balochistan - 5224
GB & POK - 1109
2. *Is ISI running the Country? PM Imran second visit to ISI headquarters in one month* Prime Minister Imran Khan alongwith Gen Bajwa on Wednesday visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and said that no effort would be spared for national security and sovereignty, according to a PM Office statement."A comprehensive briefing was given to the prime minister encompassing complex regional and domestic challenges with special focus on Pakistan’s efforts for restoration of peace and stability," the statement read. However, oddity is that political head of a country is briefed on National security usually by National Security Council or by Army but never by Intelligence head. It goes to show who's the Boss!
3. *MQM leader accuses oppressive Pak Army* MQM leader Altaf Hussain accuses oppressive Pak Army, which has occupied three provinces of the country using brutal repression. "With political and financial support of China, Pakistan has occupied militarily three provinces of the country -- Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa -- besides the Gilgit-Baltistan region, and their barbaric and brutal repression is still going on," Hussain said in a statement posted on social media.
4. *'Sensing an opportunity amidst India-China Standoff -"Let's not play with fire", Pakistan Army tells India* ISPR has pronounced again that India is planning a false flag operation against Pakistan but warned that the results of any misadventure will be “beyond anyone’s control” and will be responded with full force. Such repeated references possibly indicates that Pak is sensing an opportunity to launch a military action amidst India-China standoff. Pakistan in a likely tacit collusion with China, may have assessed that with the World in turmoil and China exerting pressure, the time is right to scale up the proxy war in Kashmir. At the same time, using its ISPR and information campaign to paint India as the aggressor and oppressor of Muslims.
5. *After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar* Terror groups Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed have been expanding their footprint in Afghanistan as part of a carefully-crafted strategy of Pakistan’s deep state to fuel terrorism in Kabul and beyond irrespective of how the US-Taliban peace process pans out. The infiltration of the Lashkar, Jaish terrorists is the ISI’s joint backup plan with the Taliban. They can both claim to be working for peace in Afghanistan and yet, keep the pot boiling.
6. *Pakistan Economic Crisis deepens with Covid-19* Pakistan has been one of the countries worst affected by COVID-19, with the economic disruption caused by the pandemic exacerbating an already existing crisis. While the government has implemented some mitigation measures, they are inadequate to counter the impact of the pandemic. There are chances of likely fallout of the near-meltdown of Pakistan’s economy on the nation’s hybrid political system that is dominated by the military.
7. *India condemns vandalism, defacement of Buddhist heritage sites in Gilgit-Baltistan, asks Pakistan to vacate PoK*. The government on Wednesday expressed strong concern over reports of vandalism, defacement and destruction of ancient Buddhist archaeological sites dating back to 800 AD, in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, said the MEA spokesperson.
8. *PIA pilots ignored warnings from controller before crash* Pakistani aviation authorities have revealed that the pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) aircraft, that crashed into a residential district of Karachi last month, had ignored air traffic control`s instructions for landing. In a letter sent to PIA, the Civil Aviation Authority said an approach controller warned the pilot twice to discontinue its current approach, but the pilot did not pay heed to the orders.
9. *ISPR Campaign provokes Pak people to have a perpetual hatred for India - highlighting Indian troops martyr three more youth in Pulwama - is one such example"* ISPR gave statement yesterday as - "in occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, raising the number of the martyred youth to 18 since Monday". While yesterday's killed included the 'bomb maker' of Pulwama and were not 'innocent youth' but hardened members of Internationally banned JEM terror organization. Such willful media campaigns builds National rhetoric and justifies Pak Army remaining in power as the sole agency which is saviour of Muslims against a so called tyrannical regime targeting Muslims.
