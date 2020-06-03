Pakistan – Case Study Of Stockholm Syndrome
By P. Ashok
:http://www.ismatimes.com/2020/05/23/pakistan-case-study-of-stockholm-syndrome/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pakistan-case-study-of-stockholm-syndrome
On January 07 this year, Pakistan’s National Assembly passed bills to include provisions for extension of the retirement age of Chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force as well as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, from 60 to 64 years. Also included was a provision for the Prime Minister to recommend extension of the tenure of the Chiefs by three years to the President. Subsequently leveraging these provisions, the Government of Pakistan extended the tenure of the present Pak Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for three years. He is now likely to retire by end 2022.
This elaborate legislative drama was the perfect cover-up for the democratic pretence continuing in Pakistan with the Army retaining a vice-like grip on the nation. Pak Army’s tryst with power started even before Pakistan declared itself a Republic with the foiled Rawalpindi Conspiracy in 1951. In 1953, then Pak Governor General Ghulam Muhammad dismissed the government of Prime Minister Khwaja Nazimuddin despite it enjoying the support of the constituent assembly and thereafter dismissed the constituent assembly in 1954 with the support of General Ayub Khan, who subsequently in 1958 exiled Iskandar Mirza and declared himself President. Since then, the military has ruled the country directly for 40 years and by proxy for the remaining time. The Army’s dominance of the national politics and economics continues on an upward trajectory even as it leads Pakistan down the road to social and economic ruin.
After the Musharraf experience, the Army has mastered the art of ruling by proxy, which seems more attractive to the military brass. It is no secret that Imran Khan, as the leader of PTI was propped up by the military to head the Government. Ruling by proxy allows it to avoid international and domestic backlash, exploit opportunities to present itself as the custodian and saviour of the Pakistani nation whilst making a handicapped and hapless civilian administration the scapegoat for all the ills that befall the Pakistani society today.
Pakistan response to the COVID-19 typifies this tactic of the Pak Army, which keeps the ordinary citizen beholden to Fauj, despite its many ills and flaws. On 22 March, Imran Khan addressed the citizens of Pakistan, taking pains to elaborate the reasons for not imposing a lockdown. Less than 24 hours later, Pakistan Army Spokesperson Major General Babar Iftekhar announced the implementation of the lockdown in the country. The Army has since deployed troops across Pakistan and is coordinating COVID-19 response through the National Core Committee. Once again, the civil administration has been portrayed inept and the Pakistani citizen looks to the Army as the saviour, even as Pakistan counts more than 50000 infections and almost 1100 deaths. In a show of their utter disdain for the ordinary citizens of Pakistan, on 21 May the Pakistan Armed Forces also gifted a plane-load of PPE (destined for Baluchistan) to the US forces at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland! The stage is apparently set for greater suffering in the future.
There is no gainsaying that the impact of COVID-19 is likely to be more severe in countries where the public health infrastructure is inadequate. Pakistan spends 2% of its GDP on healthcare against the global average of 10%. Pakistan’s GDP growth before COVID 19 struck was estimated to be 3.3% for 2020 and 2.4% for 2021. Post COVID, it is estimated that its economy will shrink by 1.3% to 2.2%. Pakistan has a debt to GDP ratio of 85% which is likely to increase to 90% with negative GDP growth. Pakistan’s total external debt stands at $111 Billion with a debt servicing obligation for 2020 being over $29 Billion. Despite such severe economic stress, Pakistan pursues an aggressive nuclear weapons programme and spends nearly 4% of its GDP on defence with the Army playing the India card to garner economic largesse from an increasingly deprived nation. In another display of their nonchalance, the Pakistani military sought an increase of nearly 20% in their salaries from the hapless Imran Khan government, which would cost the country nearly $500 Million.
Pakistan’s economic situation is also largely due to military’s constant pursuance of its organisational interest over national interest. It is today the largest business conglomerate in Pakistan valued at over $100 Bn. Serving military officers are involved in land grabbing and siphoning of money through various fronts such as boards, funds, foundations etc. The military runs virtually everything and has a say in key economic matters. Gen Bajwa presiding over a meeting with prominent economists and industry personalities in October 2019 is a clear indicator of where the interests of the Army lie. However, it was cleverly presented by ISPR as Army’s support to national efforts at economic reconstruction.
Pak Army has used India as the proverbial ‘bogeyman’ to consolidate its hold on the nation. Constant fear mongering over the years has set Pakistan upon a path from which it will find hard to recover. Its policy of using terror groups for state objectives has foreclosed the option of negotiated settlement of bilateral disputes with India and unleashed the monster of radicalisation upon the Pakistani society. Fringe radical elements have been a feature of Pakistan since independence but Gen Zia-ul-Haq and subsequent military leadership mainstreamed them, giving them significant clout. The cycle of terrorist violence that periodically rips through Pakistan is of the military’s making. The military has exploited even this opportunity deftly and postured as the saviour through operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, appearing to save the Pakistani citizen from a menace that was of its own creation.
Decades of brainwashing by the military cabal has resulted in the average Pakistani suffering from the Stockholm syndrome. His nation’s economy has been driven to near collapse by the military’s corrupt and self-serving practices, political and constitutional systems have been emasculated and extremism has taken centre-stage. In these times of crisis, he is left with no choice but to look expectantly to the military; the institution responsible for most ills that befall Pakistan today
No comments:
Post a Comment