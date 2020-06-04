PROFILE: Li Zhanshu

|
All eyes were on him as Li Zhanshu chaired the first plenary session of this year’s National People's Congress. As a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, director of the General Office of the CCP Central Committee, and Secretary of the Central Work Committee for Organs of the CCP Central Committee, Li Zhanshu is the third most powerful man in the People's Republic of China. Seen by many as a leading figure on a par with Vice-President Wang Qishan, former mayor of Beijing during the 2008 Olympics and the public face of Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, Li Zhanshu is said to be a trusted political ally of Xi Jinping on various fronts. His political path might well be what the Chinese Communist Party would consider a showcase career.
Born to a family of Chinese communist veterans from Hebei Province, Li worked his way up through party bureaucracy. Starting out as an office worker for the Shijiazhung commercial bureau and the Shijiazhuang party committee, he spent much of his career in party leadership roles at the county and provincial levels in his home region. It was here that he first crossed paths with Xi Jinping three decades ago, when Xi was serving as deputy party secretary and then party secretary of Zhengding County in Hebei. Li Zhanshu was serving as as party secretary of Wuji County in the same province at the time, and the two worked together during that period.
Li Zhanshu knows and has access to the nerve center of the CCP: From 2012 to 2017, he was the Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee. In 2017, he became Vice Chair-man of the Central National Security Commission, headed by Xi Jinping.
