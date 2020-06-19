Proper scenario-planning for the country’s future

Arun Maira was a member of the erstwhile Planning Commission

Today’s business leaders are faced with more uncertainty than ever before. The assumptions underlying their company’s strategies are changing constantly. In such a fast paced, rapidly changing external environment, business leaders are looking for frameworks to make sense of, and adapt to change, so as to make better long-term decisions today. As the foremost global leader in scenario planning, Monitor Deloitte offers business leaders an approach to understand and embrace uncertainty.

Scenarios are stories about how the future might unfold for our organizations, our communities, and our world. Scenarios are not predictions. Rather, they are provocative, plausible, and data-rich accounts of how relevant external forces—such as the future political environment, scientific and technological developments, social dynamics, and economic conditions—might interact and evolve, providing our organizations with different challenges and opportunities. The purpose of scenario planning is to stretch our thinking about emerging changes and the opportunities and threats that the future might hold.





