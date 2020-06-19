June 19, 2020
Quote of the Day: American Marine, Nail Hend on Indian Forces
While going through one of the foreign media coverage on the India-China face off in the Galwan Valley, noticed a comment by one of the ex American Marine, Nail Hend which provides an interesting external perspective. I am sure, you will feel proud of our Indian Defence and it's illustrious tradition.
"As an ex marine, I'll say this: India is the most unrecognized power in the world. Most of the East India Company and later the British Raj was made up of Indian soldiers who were used to control Asia and Africa.They fought in Afganistan. And more recently in 5 wars with Pakistan. They also fought 2 wars with China, 1962 and 1967. In 62 they were unprepared but in 67 they actually won against China. Also, 2 million Indians fought in WW2 for the British. And, Indian troops in the UN peace keeping mission are the best performer during operations.
India also won 1 major mock airforce war against USA during training, some years ago -- surprising us all.
Mate China has no clue what it's taking on.
Not to mention the Indians have been fighting wars on and on for centuries."
Nail Hend
Ex Marine, USA
June, 20
at 8:42 PM
