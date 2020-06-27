Ram Jethmalani on his pursuit of exposing Black Money and BJPs leaders stance on 2 signatures

Maverick Unchanged, Unrepentant is politician and lawyer beyond excellence Ram Jethmalani's fearless and blatant account of the corruption and deception encircling the current political situation of India. In the book, he talks about many controversial issues such as religion, fanaticism, Islam, Kashmir, black money in foreign banks, etc. and gives his powerful opinion on every topic.
As one reads the book, one can identify with a lot of issues that Jethmalani has raised. Even if the reader disagrees with some of the views expressed, he or she cannot help but feel intimidated by the authority with which he has put forward his points. The book has great educative value as it unleashes the darkest political, religious and cultural issues of our country along with the unapologetically bold and unabashedly honest views voiced by the author himself.
Maverick Unchanged, Unrepentant is the author's sincere and honest effort to acquaint us with the horrors of our own country. The book was published by Rupa Publications as 2nd edition in the year 2014 and is available in hardcover.
Ram Jethmalani vs BJP over recovery of black money
Veteran lawyer Jethmalani, 94, had asked the government whether it had made any effort to get the names of black money holders offered by Germany.
Amid a heated exchange sparked by comments from suspended BJP MP Ram Jethmalani, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley briefed Rajya Sabha on the recovery of black money from foreign bank accounts. Jaitley said during question hour that the government has completed investigation against persons named in HSBC and Liechtenstein banks and made an assessment totalling around Rs 15,000 crore. Investigation against 628 persons named in the HSBC list has been completed, an assessment to the tune of Rs 8,437 crore in 409 of these cases made and 119 prosecutions filed against them. The government has also assessed each of those named by Liechtenstein Bank and an assessment of around Rs 6,500 crore undeclared income has been made, he said.
This followed almost 30 minutes of acrimonious exchanges. Veteran lawyer Jethmalani, 94, had asked the government whether it had made any effort to get the names of black money holders offered by Germany. While the opposition accused the government of not doing anything except making false promises, the government said several steps have been taken including enactment of new laws. Jethmalani accused the finance minister of misleading the House, and angry ruling party members sought an apology. The words used by Jethmalani were expunged.
“You must expel all of them if you want the House to function,” Jethmalani said as he sought silence in the House, to which the chair said it is an “interesting suggestion but cannot be implemented”. Chairman Hamid Ansari kept telling the ruling party members, “You are ministers. You can’t do it [stand up and protest].”
During his reply, Jaitley was asked about the amount of money that has come into banks after demonetisation. “No one definitive estimate can be made at this stage,” he said. “But it is undeniably true that large amounts of cash money operating in the system does result in generation of black money. With all that money now deposited in banks, the anonymity with that money itself stands extinguished. The money now stands identified with the owner of those accounts and hopefully a larger number of transactions through banks post this would now be inevitably possible,” he said
‘Reveal names of Liechtenstein account holders against whom probe is over'
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Union government's claim of absolute immunity and directed it to disclose the names of those with bank accounts in Liechtenstein, as revealed by Germany, against whom investigations were concluded, either partially or wholly, and show-cause issued and proceedings initiated.
A Bench of Justices B. Sudershan Reddy and S.S. Nijjar, however, said: “the Union of India is exempted from revealing the names of those individuals who have accounts in banks of Liechtenstein and revealed to it by Germany, with respect of whom investigations/enquiries are still in progress and no information or evidence of wrongdoing is yet available.”
The court said that “without establishment of prima facie grounds to accuse them of wrongdoing would be a violation of their rights to privacy. Details of bank accounts can be used by those who want to harass, or otherwise cause damage to individuals.”
Pact with Germany
The Bench said:
“We have perused the agreement with Germany. We are convinced that the said agreement, by itself, does not proscribe the disclosure of the relevant documents and details of the same, including the names of various bank account holders in Liechtenstein. The redundancy, that the Union of India presses, with respect to the last sentence of Article 26(1) of the double taxation agreement with Germany, necessarily transgresses upon the boundaries erected by our Constitution. It cannot be permitted.
“We have perused the documents in question, and in the task of upholding of fundamental rights, the State cannot be an adversary. The State has the duty, generally, to reveal all the facts and information in its possession to the court, and also provide the same to the petitioners. This is so, because the petitioners would also then be enabled to bring to light facts and the law that may be relevant for the court in rendering its decision.”
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted pursuant to the orders of this court “shall take over the matter of investigation of the individuals whose names have been disclosed by Germany as having accounts in banks in Liechtenstein, and expeditiously conduct the same. The SIT shall review the concluded matters also in this regard to assess whether investigations have been thoroughly and properly conducted or not and on coming to the conclusion that there is a need for further investigation shall proceed further in the matter.”
The court said, “The SIT shall also be charged with the responsibility of preparing a comprehensive action plan, including the creation of necessary institutional structures that can enable and strengthen the country's battle against generation of unaccounted monies, and their stashing away in foreign banks or in various forms domestically. The SIT shall be charged with the responsibilities and duties of investigation, initiation of proceedings, and prosecution, whether in the context of appropriate criminal or civil proceedings of all issues relating to the matters concerning and arising from unaccounted monies of Hassan Ali Khan and the Tapurias; all other matters with respect to unaccounted monies being stashed [away] in foreign banks by Indians or other entities operating in India that may arise in the course of such investigations and proceedings.”
The Bench asked the SIT to file periodic status reports to the court. It said, “The issue of black money has to be taken with a degree of seriousness and the State is primarily responsible to make all efforts to bring back into the country such wealth and punish people who have stashed away money in foreign banks. In a country where most of its people are uneducated and illiterate, suffering from hunger and squalor, the retraction of the monitoring of these matters by this court would be unconscionable.”
The judges said: “The quantum of such monies may be rough indicators of the weakness of the State, in terms of both crime prevention, and also of tax collection. Depending on the volume of such monies, and the number of incidents through which such monies are generated and secreted away, it may very well reveal the degree of softness of the state.”
The Bench said, “The worries of this court relate not merely to the quantum of monies said to have been secreted away in foreign banks, but also the manner in which they may have been taken away from the country, and with the nature of activities that may have engendered the accumulation of such monies. The worries of this court are also with regard to the nature of activities that such monies may engender, both in terms of the concentration of economic power, and also the fact that such monies may be transferred to groups and individuals who may use them for unlawful activities that are extremely dangerous to the nation, including actions against the State.”
The court said: “Unaccounted monies, especially large sums held by nationals and entities with a legal presence in the nation, in banks abroad, especially in tax havens or in jurisdictions with a known history of silence about sources of monies, clearly indicate a compromise of the ability of the State to manage its affairs in consonance with what is required from a constitutional perspective. If the State is soft to a large extent, especially in terms of the unholy nexus between the lawmakers, law keepers, and law-breakers, the moral authority, and also the moral incentives, to exercise suitable control over the economy and society would vanish. Large unaccounted monies are generally an indication of that.”
The Bench directed the matter to be listed for further directions immediately after August 15.
