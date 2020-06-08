June 08, 2020

The costs of anti-Indian nationalism in Nepal | HT Editorial

HT Editorial


Kathmandu wants a reset of ties. But this will harm its interests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Oli, New Delhi, April 7, 2018(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:28 IST
Hindustan Times

India’s political stand-off with Nepal over the Lipu Lekh border persists. Nepal’s Parliament is expected to pass a constitutional amendment to formalise a map to include territory, which is both claimed by India and has been under Indian control. This escalation on Nepal’s side has been coupled with a rise of strong anti-Indian nationalism. At the root of the discord is a simple question. India and Nepal have a “special relationship”. In practice, this has meant that India and Nepal share open borders; India allows Nepalis to work in India without restrictions; and Nepalis serve in the Indian Army. In turn, Nepal has both conceded, indirectly, a role for India in its domestic politics, and has been sensitive to Indian security interests.

