https://www.afr.com/policy/health-and-education/university-of-queensland-student-seeks-3-5m-damages-20200611-p551l5
A University of Queensland undergraduate suspended two weeks ago is suing the university, chancellor Peter Varghese and vice-chancellor Peter Høj for $3.5 million.
Lawyers for history student Drew Pavlou, 21, on Thursday filed a lawsuit in the Queensland Supreme Court seeking damages for breach of contract and fiduciary duty, negligence, defamation, deceit and civil conspiracy.
A university spokeswoman said: “When we receive a formal notice of claim we will consider it and respond through the appropriate channels.”
Mr Pavlou was told by the university administration two weeks ago he would be suspended over 11 charges that have not been made public and are connected to behaviour during his campaigns against the university's close relationship with the Chinese government. Students from China are the university's largest single source of income.
He is appealing the suspension to a committee of the university's governing senate. He is an elected member of the senate.
His case has been taken up around the world as an example of a student being punished for political activities. The university says it respects freedom of speech and Mr Pavlou was disciplined for breaking its rules covering student conduct.
In the lawsuit, Mr Pavlou's lawyers accuse the university of engaging in "propagation of disinformation" through posts on its website describing Professor Høj's relationship with China as being transparent and its commitment to freedom of expression and institutional autonomy.
The 95-page lawsuit says that Hanban, a unit of China's Ministry of Education, operates Confucius Institutes around the world to disseminate propaganda for the Chinese Communist Party and Professor Høj was a member of Hanban's governing council from 2013 to 2019.
Last July, Mr Pavlou was attacked at an on-campus protest by operatives for the Chinese Communist Party who had "military or paramilitary training" acting on the orders of the Chinese consul-general in Brisbane, Xu Jie, an incident that wasn't investigated by university authorities, the lawsuit alleges.
"The said CCP operatives were organised and directed to infiltrate and
disrupt the anti-CCP protest, and to attack and assault persons peaceably
participating in the anti-CCP protest, either by Xu or alternatively, at the direction of Xu," it says.
After the confrontation, a university official sent a draft public statement to the Chinese consulate in Brisbane "for review", according to the lawsuit.
"UQ thereby attempted to co-ordinate with Xu the response by UQ to the 24 July 2019 incident," it says.
Legal prosecutor
At a disciplinary hearing on April 9 against Mr Pavlou, a lawyer from MinterEllison acted as a prosecutor and the university was advised by a lawyer from Clayton Utz, which had prepared a 186-page dossier on the student's activities.
Among the evidence in the dossier were Facebook posts by Mr Pavlou ridiculing commerce students at the University of Queensland and condemning Chinese authorities over their treatment of protesters in Hong Kong.
The university accused him of failing to be respectful; harassing, bullying, threatening or abusing people at the university; disrupting life on the campus; and prejudicing the university's reputation.
Mr Pavlou, who is represented by Anthony Morris, QC, a Brisbane barrister, said he had received several death threats after being suspended, and notified the police of the danger to himself and his parents, local greengrocers.
The case has been reported in The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, London Daily Telegraph and other international media outlets, turning Mr Pavlou into something of a global celebrity.
Mr Pavlou said he had received Instagram messages from "all these cute Italian girls" after appearing on a prominent Italian website
No comments:
Post a Comment