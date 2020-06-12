US: Harvard University Professor Indicted on False Statement Charges

see url: https://www.justice.gov/opa/
Did you guys know...that the Chinese government streams off at least 80,000 of their brightest youngsters a year and gives them the opportunity of the best education they can offer? Their parents as well as the children just love to be given such an opportunity. They then get career opportunities in the work places at home, or the universities and such like, and many of them go abroad to universities unique to their specialisations, to further their language skills, or other kinds of knowledge in the sciences; or to universities here in the UK or the USA, and many European countries so that they can learn the culture, learn the science and advance not only themselves, but their society. Some of them, I dare say...become spies! I know that our societies wouldn't dream of doing such a thing, or "turning" them, as we say, we are far too democratic and are the worlds greatest believers in ethnic equality! How do I know that...well the whole world has been following and can see our example!
I don't know any other country which does that...Maybe, instead of them being our enemies, we should just get around to seeing them more as adversaries in the nation state competition to see who will have the most advanced society technologically, instead of going on a never ending and unwinnable arms race, and start developing a bit of cooperation, in helping to solve the worlds problems, say in the space environment, getting rid of the space garbage; just like the American's do with the Russians when it comes to working in space on science projects.
Instead of folks just fighting over whether the names of military bases should be changed, or which statues should be pulled down maybe we should be looking at getting rid of those foreign military bases and with their statues to American liberty altogether, and use the money and the resources to start promoting friendship between our young people and theirs. Why don't we send our best youngsters to their country, in some kind of mass exchange programme for instance?
Just a thought,
ATB
Dougie.
The former Chair of Harvard University’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department was indicted today on charges of making false statements to federal authorities regarding his participation in China’s Thousand Talents Program.
Dr. Charles Lieber, 61, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of making false statements and will be arraigned in federal court in Boston at a later date. Lieber was arrested on Jan. 28, 2020, and charged by criminal complaint.
According to charging documents, since 2008, Dr. Lieber has served as the Principal Investigator of the Lieber Research Group at Harvard University, specializing in the area of nanoscience. Lieber’s research at the Lieber Research Group has been funded by more than $15 million in research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Department of Defense (DOD). Among other things, these grants required the disclosure of all sources of research support, potential financial conflicts of interest and all foreign collaboration.
It is alleged that, unbeknownst to Harvard University, beginning in 2011, Lieber became a “Strategic Scientist” at Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) in China. He later became contractual participant in China’s Thousand Talents Plan from at least 2012 through 2015. China’s Thousand Talents Plan is one of the most prominent Chinese talent recruitment plans designed to attract, recruit, and cultivate high-level scientific talent in furtherance of China’s scientific development, economic prosperity and national security. According to court documents, these talent recruitment plans seek to lure Chinese overseas talent and foreign experts to bring their knowledge and experience to China, and they often reward individuals for stealing proprietary information. Under the terms of Lieber’s three-year Thousand Talents contract, WUT allegedly paid Lieber a salary of up to $50,000 USD per month, living expenses of up to 1 million Chinese Yuan (approximately $158,000 USD at the time) and awarded him more than $1.5 million to establish a research lab at WUT. In return, Lieber was obligated to work for WUT “not less than nine months a year” by “declaring international cooperation projects, cultivating young teachers and Ph.D. students, organizing international conference[s], applying for patents and publishing articles in the name of [WUT].”
It is alleged that in 2018 and 2019, Lieber lied to federal authorities about his involvement in the Thousand Talents Plan and his affiliation with WUT. On or about April 24, 2018, during an interview with federal investigators, it is alleged that Lieber falsely stated that he was never asked to participate in the Thousand Talents Program, but that he “wasn’t sure” how China categorized him. In November 2018, NIH inquired of Harvard about whether Lieber had failed to disclose his then-suspected relationship with WUT and China’s Thousand Talents Plan. Lieber allegedly caused Harvard to falsely tell NIH that Lieber “had no formal association with WUT” after 2012, that “WUT continued to falsely exaggerate” his involvement with WUT in subsequent years, and that Lieber “is not and has never been a participant in” China’s Thousand Talents Plan.
The charge of making false statements provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers; U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; Leigh-Alistair Barzey, Special Agent in Charge of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Northeast Field Office; and Philip Coyne, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General made this announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jason Casey and Benjamin Tolkoff of Lelling’s National Security Unit are prosecuting this case with the assistance of Trial Attorney David Aaron of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.
The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
