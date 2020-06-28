VIDEO: Arunachal to Ladakh, China Has Intruded: Can India Stay in Denial?

Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan & Puneet Bhatia
Graphics: Aroop Mishra
Did you realise that Yeh Jo India Hai Na, it has become a little smaller and China just got a bit bigger? It is now clear we have lost control of the land on our side of the Line of Actual Control at Depsang, at the Galwan Valley, at Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh and at least 3 areas along our border with China in Arunachal Pradesh as well. The first step to getting any of this land back, would be for the Indian government to categorically accept that contrary to the PM’s ‘no intrusion’ remarks, substantial incursions have taken place while this government looked away. How else will all this land-grab make it to the negotiation table?
No comments:
Post a Comment