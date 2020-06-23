June 23, 2020
WEBINAR: Chanakya's relevance in the current situation
Topic: Chanakya's relevance in the current situation
Time: Jun 23, 2020 06:00 PM India
Speaker:
Dr.Radhakrishnan Pillai is a Ph.D. from the University of Mumbai, and has done extensive research on "Kautilya's Arthashastra" from Chinmaya International Foundation (CIF), Kerala under the guidance of Dr Gangadharan Nair (Dean of Adi Shankara Sanskrit University). He is also an MA in Sanskrit. On the popular side, Dr.Pillai is known for his internationally best-selling book Corporate Chanakya and other books in the Chanakya series. He is also the Deputy Director of Chanakya International Institute of Leadership Studies (CIILS), an Institute of the University of Mumbai, located at the Kalina Campus. He has written nearly 200 articles and papers for various magazines, newspapers and journals.
