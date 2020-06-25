Webinar, : China an AI superpower?

Quantifying China’s AI progress against the US and Europe (July 1, 2020)
Artificial intelligence is one of this era’s transformative technologies and will be a key pillar of national power. Much reporting on the development of AI portrays it as a race between the U.S. and China, leaving other countries out of the picture. But is this depiction accurate?
This webinar will feature three outstanding experts as panelists to discuss their work on taking a measure of China’s AI development and its prospects in comparison to the U.S.:
- Jeffrey Ding, DPhil candidate at the University of Oxford and China lead for the Centre for the Governance of AI (GovAI),
- Lorand Laskai, JD candidate at Yale Law School and Visiting Researcher at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET).
John Lee, MERICS Senior Analyst and head of the Digital Cluster, will moderate the event.
Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 3 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. CEST
Please use this link to register for the event.
