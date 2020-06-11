|What I'm reading: "The Last Kings of Shanghai"
A stroll along the Bund in Shanghai, 1930. Photo: General Photographic Agency/Getty Images
Axios.com
Multigenerational histories often fall apart somewhere along the way, but not Jonathan Kaufman’s newly published “The Last Kings of Shanghai.”
The big picture: Kaufman traces the paths of two fabulously wealthy Jewish families — the Sassoons and the Kadoories — to Shanghai, and through them the history of Shanghai, as the former colonial outpost is occupied by the Japanese and then ruled by the communists.
Worth noting: The book introduced me to Ho Feng-Shan, a heroic Chinese diplomat who went against orders to issue thousands of visas to Viennese Jews.
June 11, 2020
What I'm reading: "The Last Kings of Shanghai"
at 9:24 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment