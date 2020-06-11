June 11, 2020

What I'm reading: "The Last Kings of Shanghai"

A stroll along the Bund in Shanghai, 1930. Photo: General Photographic Agency/Getty Images


Multigenerational histories often fall apart somewhere along the way, but not Jonathan Kaufman’s newly published “The Last Kings of Shanghai.”

The big picture: Kaufman traces the paths of two fabulously wealthy Jewish families — the Sassoons and the Kadoories — to Shanghai, and through them the history of Shanghai, as the former colonial outpost is occupied by the Japanese and then ruled by the communists.

  • The Sassoon merchant empire began in Baghdad, shifted to India and then spread into various ventures in various countries. Most profitable of all was the opium trade into China.
  • The Sassoons became central characters in that ugly chapter of gunboat capitalism, and their influence rebounded into London society. They straddled Europe and Asia, remaining one of the world’s richest families up until World War II.
  • A distant cousin, Elly Kadoorie, traveled East from Baghdad to join the Sassoon empire, set out on his own as an investor in Hong Kong, and later established himself in Shanghai, scattering opulent hotels upon arrival.
  • The families were rivals, but they joined together in one endeavor: supporting Jewish refugees fleeing Nazism.

    • Worth noting: The book introduced me to Ho Feng-Shan, a heroic Chinese diplomat who went against orders to issue thousands of visas to Viennese Jews. 


