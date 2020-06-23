President, Zambian opposition political party UPND
On the lack of youth employment opportunities in the country
"There is a feeling amongst citizens that opportunities are being given to the Chinese more than to the local people. You will find that a company, a road construction company run by the Chinese, the basics of jobs are being done by the Chinese while Zambians remain unemployed."
DEBORAH O'NEILL
NSW Labor Senator, Australian Parliament
On awarding hydropower projects to a Chinese contractor with CCP ties
"If they cannot be trusted with medical gloves and masks how can we expect them to act in Australia's interest with our dams and our power grid?"
PHAM TAN LUC
Construction supervisor, Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway
On holding Chinese companies and workers responsible
"Residents have all the right to inspect the contractor. [The workers are] building the expressway for the Vietnamese people, not the Chinese contractor, and the contractor will return home once their job is done."
